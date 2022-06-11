Nothing has transpired since March to change the Browns' mind about Deshaun Watson - Reports

In March, the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade. They handed him the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history ($230 million) despite knowing that the quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women.

Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem assured fans in a joint statement that the team undertook an "extensive evaluation process" before deciding to trade for the quarterback:

Since then, two more women have filed lawsuits against the quarterback, taking the total number of complainants to 24. To add to Watson's woes, a New York Times report alleged that the Browns star visited at least 66 massage therapists in a 17-month period between 2019 and 2021.

Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the Browns can void Deshaun Watson's contract and escape this mess. But per a report from cleveland.com, the team is not even contemplating walking back on their deal with the quarterback and is planning its future with him.

Browns not looking to void Deshaun Watson trade

The cleveland.com report claims that the team isn't looking to void their trade with the Texans. Per the article:

"Sources say nothing has taken place that has the Browns trying to void the blockbuster trade with the Texans -- which included sending three first-round draft picks and three other picks to the Texans in exchange for Watson and a sixth-rounder -- even though the Texans will be soon be added to the suits as a defendant for allegedly enabling Watson’s misconduct."

The website also got in touch with Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin, who replied:

“The Browns and all of us that know Deshaun are still totally behind him. These latest claims by [plaintiffs’ attorney Tony] Buzbee change nothing, and they are totally false, and that will ultimately be what everyone concludes when they hear the evidence.”

What does the immediate future hold for Deshaun Watson and the Browns?

With over two dozen women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct, it's almost certain that the NFL will hand the quarterback a lengthy ban. The legal troubles that the quarterback is facing are unprecedented, and thus, the NFL is taking its time to study the accusations and hand out an appropriate punishment.

With Watson certain to miss most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season and Baker Mayfield is skipping the team's mandatory minicamp to work his way out of Cleveland, the team is left with veteran Jacoby Brissett as the only viable option at quarterback.

While Brissett was a serviceable quarterback during his time with the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts, shouldering the responsibility of carrying a title-aspiring roster might be a hill too steep for the veteran to climb.

It's certainly not the best time to be associated with the Browns.

