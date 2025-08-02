“Now change name back to Redskins”: NFL fans react to Commanders’ $3,800,000,000 stadium plan at old RFK site

In 2023, Josh Harris and his group acquired the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder. Since then, the team has been making slow progress in reviving the former glory days. Last season, under new head coach Dan Quinn, the team made it to the NFC championship game, where they unfortunately lost to the Eagles.Amid their preparations for the upcoming season, fans of the Commanders have another reason for celebration. According to reports, the D.C. Council has voted 9-3 in favor of the team building a new stadium at the old RFK Stadium site.Front Office Sports tweeted that the new stadium is estimated to have a budget of around $3.8 billion, with D.C. also contributing towards the project.&quot;Washington D.C. has approved the Commanders' plans to build a $3.8 billion stadium at the site of RFK Stadium. D.C. supply about $1.1B toward the project, while the Commanders are due to fund at least $2.7B.&quot;Fans on social media shared their thoughts and reactions to the team's return to their old home.&quot;Now change the name back to Redskins,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Let's make sure it's not another POS like the last two Cowboys stadiums where they failed to account for the efforts of the afternoon sunshine in the players' eyes,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Uncanceling history, one step,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;Awesome it's such a cool theme idk why they got rid of it. and when they changed to the Commanders they should've rebranded the whole vibe,&quot; another fan said.&quot;The liberal tears are going to be amazing if they change the name back,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;Congratulations,&quot; another fan commented.The team played in the now-defunct RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996. At the time, they were known as the Washington Redskins. During that era, they enjoyed success in the league, winning three of the five Super Bowls that they participated in between 1982 and 1991.Commanders owner Josh Harris is excited about the team's return to the site of RFK StadiumJosh Harris is excited about the development taking place in the team. He believes that this $3.8 billion project will help revive the glory that the Commanders enjoyed back in the 80s and 90s, while highlighting its economic impact&quot;This is a historic moment,&quot; Harris said as per ESPN. &quot;This project is more about than delivering a world-class stadium worthy of our players, fans and the region.&quot;It's about revitalizing a critical part of our city, creating thousands of jobs and unlocking long term benefits for the district. We look forward to working with our fans, residents, community leaders and elected officials to deliver this vision.&quot;Dan Quinn and his team kick off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the Giants in September.