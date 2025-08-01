"I love the sound of that": Donald Trump urges Washington Commanders to revive "Redskins" name

It appears that Donald Trump dislikes the name &quot;Washington Commanders.&quot; He wants the franchise to revert to being called the &quot;Washington Redskins.&quot;While speaking to the media at a recent press conference, the POTUS was asked about franchises changing back to their original names. Trump liked the idea and said that he had told the mayor and the people that they should restore Washington's old name.He used an old MLB franchise, &quot;Cleveland Indians,&quot; as an example: can replace this and push.&quot;I love that. I love the sound of that… I think they should do it. I told the mayor and I told people that they should bring back the name. If they bring back the name, you'll have a lot of excitement. And I mean, Cleveland Indians, how about that? That was an original franchise, 1903 or something, 1906, an original, the Cleveland Indians, and what do they do, they change the name from Indians. What's wrong with the word Indian? You know who is upset about it? The Indians are upset about it. They're upset about Redskins, too.&quot;Donald Trump added that even the Native American people want to see the Redskins name back and stated that the Washington Commanders is not a good name for the franchise:&quot;So Redskins, I guess you'd say it was a little bit lesser of a case, but people want to see the Redskins and the Indians want to see the Redskins back. No, I recommend it. I was asked that question the other day. The Washington Redskins, it's a fabled franchise. And now I don't even know what the hell their last name is. What are they to Commanders or something? Is it Commanders? It's not a good name.&quot;Check out the video below:This isn't the first time Donald Trump has made his feelings known about Washington's current NFL franchise nameWhile speaking to some reporters in New Jersey last month, Donald Trump claimed that if it were up to him, he would change the Commanders' name because it doesn't have the same ring as the Washington Redskins.&quot;Well, you want me to make a controversial statement? I would,&quot; Trump said. &quot;I wouldn’t have changed the name. But that’s their — it just doesn’t have the same ring to me.&quot;The POTUS added:&quot;But, you know, winning can make everything sound good,&quot; Trump said. &quot;So, if they’re winning, all of a sudden, Commanders sounds good. But I wouldn’t have changed the name.&quot;Donald Trump even asked Washington's owners to bring back the Redskins name a few days ago in a social media post. It will be interesting to see if the franchise agrees with Trump's demands.