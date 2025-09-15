"Now we might only win 4 games instead of 5": Bears fans outraged after Jaylon Johnson uncertain to return with groin injury

Chicago Bears fans voiced their thoughts on Monday after learning that starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss extended time with a groin injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Courtney Cronin first reported that the Pro Bowl defender is out indefinitely. It came following his exit from Sunday’s 52-21 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

The announcement sparked reactions on X from a fan base already exasperated by Chicago’s 0-2 start.

"Oh man!!! Now we might only win 4 games instead of 5," one fan wrote.

More fans reacted to the news.

"Well good thing we rushed him back before he was healed," one fan commented.

"There goes the season for sure now…" a fan tweeted.

Johnson left in the second quarter after leaping to break up a pass. Trainers tended to him on the field before he went to the sideline. Johnson then entered the blue medical tent briefly and headed to the locker room without returning.

He has battled the same groin issue for months. During offseason workouts, he said on “The Pivot” podcast that he tore his adductor muscle. It kept him on the non-football injury list in July and forced him to miss training camp, preseason games and the opener.

Detroit’s offense rolled to 8.8 yards per snap against the Bears. It was the highest average Chicago has given up in a single game since 1961, according to ESPN.

Nahshon Wright is expected to fill the void left by Jaylon Johnson

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn

With Jaylon Johnson unavailable, Chicago is expected to turn to Nahshon Wright on the outside. Wright delivered a highlight in Week 1 by returning an interception 74 yards for a touchdown against Minnesota. It earned a 78.0 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.

Week 2 proved rougher. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns with a near-perfect passer rating while Wright struggled in coverage against Detroit’s receivers.

The Bears are also without slot corner Kyler Gordon, sidelined for the second straight game by a hamstring injury from training camp. Linebacker T.J. Edwards left Sunday’s loss with a similar issue. After the game, Chicago coach Ben Johnson said both players “reaggravated” the injuries that kept them out in Week 1.

The Bears' Week 3 matchup with Dallas looms larger. The Cowboys feature CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who combined for 14 catches and 180 yards in an overtime win over New York. Dallas could benefit from Johnson’s absence.

Through two games, Chicago has surrendered 73 points while facing renewed scrutiny over depth and player health management on defense.

