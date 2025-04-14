Clarence Hill Jr. of the Dallas Morning News has become the latest voice calling for the Cowboys to extend star linebacker Micah Parsons.

Hill advocated for Parsons' extension on X on Monday. His comments came in response to news that Parsons had arrived for the team's voluntary offseason program despite his ongoing contract situation.

The insider's comments were particularly pointed as they directly referenced Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' previous statements:

Hill tweeted,

"Jerry Jones asked for it: 'For us to justify the kinds of dollars we're talking about with any basis, he has to literally lead the way.' Micah was true to his word by showing up for the offseason program. Now pay the man."

This development comes as Micah Parsons enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who signed a four-year, $240 million contract in 2024, discussed Parsons' contract situation on Friday.

"For him, just stay positive," Prescott said at the Children's Cancer Fund gala. "Understand and make sure that his team knows what he wants and what he believes."

Jerry Jones wants to pay Micah Parsons more

The Cowboys owner has been handling negotiations with Parsons personally, revealing at the NFL league meetings that he has had direct conversations with the star defender.

Jones has maintained that he doesn't feel rushed to complete a deal despite recent market-setting contracts. He was referring to Myles Garrett's extension with the Cleveland Browns, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

"I don't view it as urgent at all," Jones said. "Some say using the basis that the earlier you get something done the cheaper, well the earlier you get something done, a lot of times the more mistakes you make. I'd rather pay more and get it right than pay less and screw it up."

For Jones, leadership appears to be a key factor in his decision-making process regarding Parsons' extension:

"Micah has to be the player that he wants to be paid as. He has to be a tremendous leader for the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said. "For us to justify the kinds of dollars we're talking about with any basis, he has to literally lead the way."

Parson's presence at voluntary workouts on Monday represents a shift from previous years when he typically elected to train independently during the early offseason.

