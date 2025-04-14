Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is due for a contract extension this offseason. When some NFL players are at this point in their career, they tend to wait out for the extension and not participate in offseason workouts.

Ad

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys kicked off the offseason program, earlier than some other teams, with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Athletic's Jon Machota shared exciting news with fans on X on Monday as Micah Parsons was one of the first in attendance at the Cowboys' practice facility.

"Cowboys DE Micah Parsons is at The Star today for the start of the team’s voluntary workouts."-The Athletic's Jon Machota reported on X

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans on social media were instantly relieved to hear that Parsons doesn't appear to be a holdout until his new contract extension is signed. Some have declared the 25-year-old a 'team player', while others said that his dedication to the team proved he needed the new deal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans on the social media platform said that Micah Parsons is 'leading by example', showing that other players should stay engaged with their teams during negotiations.

"Leading by example."-one fan applauded

"Say what you want… Micah wants to win and he is a leader for this team."-another fan said of Parsons

"i love when they do what many don’t believe they would."-another excited fan said

Ad

Parsons is set to play the 2025 NFL season on his fifth-year option with the Dallas Cowboys, which will pay him $24 million according to Spotrac. His new contract extension will likely pay him a yearly salary of at least $40 million a season.

"Not surprised one bit Micah is the Leader of the Defense."-one person expressed on X

"Good. I didn’t want to hear about it for the rest of the week if he didn’t show u."-one person joked

Ad

"He was the 3rd person at practice right behind Dak and Izzy. Super Bowl on the way."-one person predicted

Micah Parsons defended agent after Jerry Jones' disrespectful comment

Jerry Jones, while being the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, also acts as the team's general manager. That means that all roster decisions go through him. Jones has been known to drag his feet in contract extensions for his players, and a deal likely won't happen until this summer.

Ad

Just two weeks ago, Jones was asked at the annual league meetings about the negotiations with Micah Parsons. It was then that the veteran NFL owner told reporters that Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, wasn't part of the talks and claimed he didn't know his name.

It was then that Micah Parsons took to X and defended his agent and asserted that he won't sign any contract without his approval.

"Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."-Parsons said on X

Ad

Expand Tweet

Jones's lack of respect for Parsons' agent isn't a great sign as negotiations move forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.