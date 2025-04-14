Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is due for a contract extension this offseason. When some NFL players are at this point in their career, they tend to wait out for the extension and not participate in offseason workouts.
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys kicked off the offseason program, earlier than some other teams, with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Athletic's Jon Machota shared exciting news with fans on X on Monday as Micah Parsons was one of the first in attendance at the Cowboys' practice facility.
"Cowboys DE Micah Parsons is at The Star today for the start of the team’s voluntary workouts."-The Athletic's Jon Machota reported on X
Fans on social media were instantly relieved to hear that Parsons doesn't appear to be a holdout until his new contract extension is signed. Some have declared the 25-year-old a 'team player', while others said that his dedication to the team proved he needed the new deal.
Other fans on the social media platform said that Micah Parsons is 'leading by example', showing that other players should stay engaged with their teams during negotiations.
"Leading by example."-one fan applauded
"Say what you want… Micah wants to win and he is a leader for this team."-another fan said of Parsons
"i love when they do what many don’t believe they would."-another excited fan said
Parsons is set to play the 2025 NFL season on his fifth-year option with the Dallas Cowboys, which will pay him $24 million according to Spotrac. His new contract extension will likely pay him a yearly salary of at least $40 million a season.
"Not surprised one bit Micah is the Leader of the Defense."-one person expressed on X
"Good. I didn’t want to hear about it for the rest of the week if he didn’t show u."-one person joked
"He was the 3rd person at practice right behind Dak and Izzy. Super Bowl on the way."-one person predicted
Micah Parsons defended agent after Jerry Jones' disrespectful comment
Jerry Jones, while being the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, also acts as the team's general manager. That means that all roster decisions go through him. Jones has been known to drag his feet in contract extensions for his players, and a deal likely won't happen until this summer.
Just two weeks ago, Jones was asked at the annual league meetings about the negotiations with Micah Parsons. It was then that the veteran NFL owner told reporters that Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, wasn't part of the talks and claimed he didn't know his name.
It was then that Micah Parsons took to X and defended his agent and asserted that he won't sign any contract without his approval.
"Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."-Parsons said on X
Jones's lack of respect for Parsons' agent isn't a great sign as negotiations move forward.
