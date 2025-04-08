"Jerry Jones just wants to create controversy" - Skip Bayless goes scorched earth on Cowboys GM for comments on Micah Parsons' contract

Apart from hiring a new head coach, extending Micah Parsons' contract was one of the biggest priorties for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Jerry Jones, the team's owner and general manager, made an in-house hiring for the head coach by elevating Brian Schottenheimer's role.

Despite not wasting any major resources in getting a new head coach, the Cowboys' negotiations with Parsons have not advanced significantly. Earlier this month, Jones mentioned that he would speak directly with the four-time Pro Bowler and downplayed the player's agent's importance.

Parsons didn't like Jones' comments on his agent, David Mulugheta, and made it known through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Skip Bayless, one of the most vocal Cowboys fans in the media, discussed Parsons' contract situation on Monday via his podcast, "The Skip Bayless Show."

He believes that Jones' recent comments about Parsons' agent indicate that the Cowboys owner is trying to remain in the news by creating controversy.

"Of course, Jerry knew exactly what he was doing the other day when he told the media he didn't even know the name of Micah's agent," Bayless said. "That he wants to deal directly with Micah. Look, Jerry just wants to create controversy, detonate headlines, and publicity for Jerry Jones to keep himself in the news as long as he can through this Micah negotiation."

"You know how it works, the week before the season opener when he will make Micah the highest-paid defensive player ever, and that's after Micah has missed all of camp and will be rusty and susceptible to injury for the first I don't know month or so of the season."

Bayless' argument is quite valid, as the same thing transpired last offseason. Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were up for contract extensions, and Jones took a lot longer than needed to offer them new deals.

As Bayless said, Parsons will likely get a new contract before the start of the season. The value of the Cowboys star's new contract is expected to exceed Ja'Marr Chase's four-year, $161 million deal.

Delaying Micah Parsons' contract extension will likely hurt the Cowboys

Micah Parsons: Capital One Orange Bowl - Penn State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Jones delayed contract extensions for Lamb and Prescott last offseason. As a result, the Cowboys weren't able to make other moves to improve the roster, and both players struggled with injuries during the regular season.

If they do the same with Parsons, he could also get hurt as he might not participate in the training camp.

Dallas missed the playoffs last season, and as of now, they are the third-best team in their own division. As a result, Jones has to make smart decisions or else they might not play in the postseason again despite having players like Prescott, Parsons, Lamb, and Trevon Diggs.

Parsons has recorded 12+ sacks in each of his first four seasons in the league and deserves to be paid top-of-the-market money. Jones knows that, and he will likely make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league's history. However, how much time the Cowboys owner will take remains to be seen.

