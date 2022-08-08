"Now they're stuck" - Cowboys reporter highlights team's diabolical situation around starting kicker   

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the NFL's top teams last year before ultimately fizzling out in the playoffs. They had a top-flight offense and a defense that surprised many by being a top ten unit. They had tons of players who made an impact and are looking to build on that this season.

There are many positions on the field that have a huge impact on team success. The quarterback is the most obvious one, being one of the most important positions in all of sports.

However, one that often gets overlooked is the kicker. A good kicker can make the difference for a team striving for greatness.

Unfortunately, that's not what the Cowboys have, as beat reporter RJ Ochoa pointed out.

RJ Ochoa @rjochoa The Cowboys literally had *the worst* kicker in the NFL last year as far as XP conversion % was concerned.



This is how they followed that:

- Cut him

- Reportedly almost brought him back

- Didn't sign anyone

- Or draft

- Signed a UDFA

- Brought back a vet



Now they're stuck.



Extra points are supposed to be the easiest kicks for NFL kickers, yet last season, Greg Zuerlein struggled mightily for Dallas.

This season, according to Ochoa, it doesn't appear that the team has rectified their mistake. "They're stuck," according to him, and it doesn't look like this season will be much better in that regard.

Kai Forbath showed no signs that he should have been let go other than not being Fassels hand picked guy. I get it but sometimes you get what you get from those decisions

Most NFL fans don't realize the importance of a kicker until they watch their team send out a bad one. That's exactly what their fans experienced last year and might get the same for this season.

How the Dallas Cowboys stack up for the 2022 season

Despite their lack of a reliable kicker, the Cowboys are poised to take another division title and get back to the playoffs. Dak Prescott is still one of the league's brightest quarterbacks.

The loss of Amari Cooper does hurt, but CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are a talented duo that should be able to make life easier for Prescott.

Ezekiel Elliott is not the running back he once was, but he and Tony Pollard form a strong running back duo. They also boast a strong offensive line, bouyed by Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Their defense, led by potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons, will be a strong unit once again. However, Trevon Diggs has struggled in training camp.

Special teams are where this team lacks. While they struggle to find a kicker, it is worth noting that special teams are arguably the least important of the three units.

Combine all that with a relatively weak division and it's easy to see why Dallas will once again compete for the crown and look for more.

