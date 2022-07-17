"Not a knock on Zeke, it’s just reality" - NFL analyst believes Ezekiel Elliott has fallen in the Cowboys' running-back pecking order

The 2022 NFL season could be a make-or-break season for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Since he signed the $90 million six-year extension back in 2019, he has failed to perform at the highest standards.

After yet another sub-par season, there has been speculation on whether the Cowboys should trade Ezekiel Elliott. The thought-process is that they could promote backup Tony Pollard to be the starter. NFL analyst Brian Lewis certainly thinks so.

On the podcast, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Lewis pointed out Elliott's declining production year on year. He thinks that Dallas would be better off with Pollard as the starter.

Here's what he said:

"Ezekiel Elliott’s rushing yards have dipped each year as a pro, he’s steadily declined each year, he averaged like 58 yards per game last year. I think Tony Pollard is a better back right now than Zeke Elliott, it’s not a knock on Zeke, it’s just reality. Look at his numbers, numbers don’t lie, he’s just not what he was when he had the best offensive line in football...”

Ezekiel Elliott became one of the highest earners in the NFL after putting pen to paper on his current deal. The deal runs through the 2026 season. Last season, he rushed for 1,002 yards at an average of 4.2 yards per carry. He recorded 10 touchdowns on the ground and two through the air.

Tony Pollard, meanwhile, managed to outperform his Elliott in several metrics, averaging 5. yards per carry. He seemed to have more energy and more about him. But Pollard had zero starts to his name in 2021. Many people think that if he were to get the number of touches Elliott receives, Pollard would eclipse him.

Can Ezekiel Elliott prove his doubters wrong this season?

The media have doubtlessly been too harsh with the 26-year-old running back. His average output last season could be attributed to a ligament injury, which he sustained back in October. He played with the injury all season, which unsurprisingly took away some of his explosiveness.

Elliott has been putting in the work this offseason. A workout video went viral earlier this week, where he looked 100% healthy.

#CowboysNation Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott putting out that 'Best Shape In Your Life Season' workout propaganda…but in all seriousness I hope he can stay healthy this year…

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told the media last month that the running back is "completely healthy right now" and is having a "tremendous offseason."

He was quoted saying:

"I mean, the weight that he’s been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers he has been cranking out have been very, very impressive. …He’s in top shape.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Ezekiel Elliott is "completely healthy right now, and he's had a tremendous offseason. I mean, the weight that he's been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers he has been cranking out have been very, very impressive. …He's in top shape."

Elliott will enter the 2022 season with a point to prove. With Pollard lurking in the background and repeated trade talks looming over his head, people will be paying attention to his performances.

We will see how he does when the season kicks off in less than two months time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd H/T Sportskeeda.

