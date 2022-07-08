NFL analyst urges Dallas Cowboys to trade 'overpaid' RB Ezekiel Elliott ahead of 2022 NFL season

Last season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted over 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth time in his career. He also ran for 10 touchdowns from 237 carries. While these are respectable numbers for a running back in the NFL, 2021 was considered a subpar season for him.

Compounding this is that the Cowboys' backup, Tony Pollard, had similar production and even left his compatriot behind in several metrics. NFL analyst Brent Sobleski, of The Bleacher Report, thinks Dallas should trade Elliott. In an article posted earlier this month, Sobleski said that the Cowboys could be better off without the running back heading into the 2022 season.

Here's what he said:

"While Elliott posted big numbers, the Cowboys won only a single playoff game and didn't get past the divisional round. Meanwhile, his salary-cap charge this season is $18.2 million. Then he's under contract for the next four campaigns and the number never dips below $14.3 million."

He added:

"Dallas might not be as good in the running game without Elliott, but their previous approach hasn't gotten them the success they've desired. An Elliott trade would create far more flexibility for the franchise to operate."

Lifelong Cowboys fan and sports analyst Skipp Bayless is also of the opinion that the running back is likely to continue his downtrend. On Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Bayless discussed Elliott's chances of becoming the best running back in the league:

"On a scale of 1-10, I give Elliott 3. I hold out some hope to find out what No. 21 is really made of."

Bayless added:

"Zeke could be out of football in a year if he continues (with his poor form). To run down the list, he (averages) 109 yards a game in his rookie year, then 98, 96, then gets his money, 85, 65, and 59 last year. Even the catches and yards per catch have gone down almost every year."

He concluded his point by saying:

"The stats are screaming washed, washed, washed."

Can Ezekiel Elliott turn his fortunes around in 2022?

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys

The 26-year-old became one of the highest earners in the league when he signed a six-year contract extension in 2019 worth $90 million. He has averaged 991 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry and eight touchdowns since 2019.

Though he has been bashed by the media for his form over the past few seasons, the 26-year-old is putting in the work. He aims at nothing less than his former best. He recently posted photos from his workouts, looking absolutely ripped.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy even said in an interview last month that the running back has been 'healthy' and is having a tremendous offseason. This is important as the running back has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. Regularly strapped up and playing through the pain, a period of rest was pivotal to his recovery.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Ezekiel Elliott is “completely healthy right now, and he’s had a tremendous offseason. I mean, the weight that he’s been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers he has been cranking out have been very, very impressive. …He’s in top shape.” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Ezekiel Elliott is “completely healthy right now, and he’s had a tremendous offseason. I mean, the weight that he’s been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers he has been cranking out have been very, very impressive. …He’s in top shape.” https://t.co/qTxbmU5kn7

The two-time NFL rushing yards leader could well silence his critics in the 2022 season. If he can stay healthy and gets enough touches, there's nothing stopping him from being one of the league's leading rushers in this campaign.

