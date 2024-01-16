O.J. Simpson claims Jalen Hurts played through massive injury in Eagles’ 32-9 pounding at the hands of Buccaneers

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 on Monday night. Many were surprised that the Eagles got dominated the way they were, but some alleged it was partially because Hurts was playing injured.

Hurts recently hurt his finger against the New York Giants in the Week 18 season finale, as he suffered a dislocated finger on his throwing hand.

Former NFL running back OJ Simpson joined Cam'Ron and Ma$e's podcast, "It Is What It Is," and said Jalen Hurts' injury was a factor in their loss.

"It was not really an outcome I expected," Simpson said. "Not by as much as it was. I don’t know what happened to Philly. I watched most of the game. I guarantee you when this game is over, Hurts is gonna go and fix more than his finger.

"There’s something wrong with his legs or his hip or something. Because I saw him in the first half of the game, it was almost like two years ago. He went back to pass, and he took off running. I think he’s injured more than we think. I think the minute the season’s over, we’re gonna see just how injured he has been."

Exploring Jalen Hurts' injury history since being named Eagles starter

Jalen Hurts during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen Hurts has been pretty healthy in his young four-year career. He's only missed a total of three games since becoming a full-time starter for the Eagles in 2021.

In November of the 2021 season, Hurts suffered a high ankle sprain against the New York Giants, which caused him to miss one game.

Last season, Hurts had a severely sprained AC joint that caused him to miss two games at the end of the season.

While he injured his finger in the Eagles' season finale this season, he didn't miss any games as a result, as he played in the wild-card round against the Buccaneers.

Full list of Eagles free agents in 2024

Fletcher Cox during San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia will enter this offseason with many key free agents. They currently have an estimated $28 million in cap space.

Here's a full list of the Eagles' free agents this offseason:

-DT Fletcher Cox

-DE Brandon Graham

-RB D'Andre Swift

-WR Quez Watkins

-G Iosua Opeta

-LB Nicholas Morrow

-LB Zach Cunningham

-LB Shaquille Leonard

-CB Bradley Roby

-WR Olamide Zaccheaus

-RB Boston Scott

-QB Marcus Mariota

-WR Julio Jones

-OT Jack Driscoll

-RB Rashaad Penny

-P Braden Mann

They've already lost starting center Jason Kelce to retirement.