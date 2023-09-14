O.J. Simpson claims Tom Brady may be carried "off the field" if 3x MVP unretires for Jets stint

O.J. Simpson gave his take on the idea of Tom Brady joining the New York Jets as a veteran quarterback and an emergency solution. The idea of the GOAT quarterback coming in to rescue the franchise is a seductive one.

The Jets have a loaded roster. Their defense showed what they are made of as they forced Josh Allen into four turnovers and carried the game against the Buffalo Bills, leading to a 22-16 overtime win.

They have weapons on offense, with Garrett Wilson a particular threat as a receiver. His touchdown brought the Jets ahead for the first time in the opening game and it is already being discussed as the catch of the season.

Their running game is solid with Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. The former had an exceptionally strong game against the Buffalo Bills. With a strong running game, great receiving options and a solid defense, a quarterback will make them instant Super Bowl contenders. That is where Aaron Rodgers was supposed to step in but his Achilles injury has ruled him out for the season.

Tom Brady seems like a perfect fit to fill in the void for the Jets. And O.J. Simpson seemed to agree. He felt that former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is keeping in great shape even after retirement.

The former running back felt that adding the quarterback would add the veteran presence they need in the team in the absence of Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady will be feted by the crowd if he comes in as their savior. O.J. Simpson said,

"If you're looking at Brady, the last thing he's been doing is working out. I mean he probably runs and eats right and keep his weight down because he looks real slim. If Brady came back, they may be carrying him off the field. The best person they got right now is there. And they gotta get a veteran."

O.J. Simpson might think Tom Brady could join the Jets, but it remains a fantasy

O.J. Simpson certainly thinks Tom Brady to the New York Jets will be a good idea and there are others that might agree. But it is unlikely. The quarterback has said he is retired for good and a player with a previous unretirement will not be predisposed to another one.

He is also a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, which makes his return to any NFL team a conflict of interest. Aaron Rodgers' injury was sad for the Jets fans, but they should not get their hopes up on getting Tom Brady.