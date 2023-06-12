O.J. Simpson questions Americans for following questionable ideologies laid down by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

OJ Simpson giving his opinions on Twitter about important things happening in the world is a sign of the times we're living in. The former NFL running back, who is as controversial a person as one can be, did it once again - and this time, it involves politics.

Simpson posted a video selfie in which he alleged that Americans are following a questionable ideology by distrusting the country's media, security agencies as well as the Justice Department, and the voting process. According to Simpson, this distrust is "Communist Propaganda," and he believes Americans are indulging in it.

“Hey Twitter world, yours truly here. Let me see if I got this right: so, don't trust the media, don't trust our security agencies - FBI, CIA -, don't trust the Justice Department, don't trust the executive office and don't trust our election procedures, our voting. Isn't this Xi Jinping and Putin? All my life, this would be called Communist Propaganda, and now we're doing it to ourself, I'm just saying. Take care.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to OJ Simpson and why most people don't like him?

There's absolutely no doubt that, on the field, OJ Simpson was a complete star. Not many people could match his ability at running the ball, and he absolutely dominated the 70's with the Buffalo Bills.

But his life went downhill in the 90s after his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were both murdered at Nicole's house. OJ was considered the main suspect and led the police on a vehicle chase. He was subsequently arrested in what became widely known as The Bronco Chase.

He was acquitted in a criminal trial that lasted eight months but was found to be guilty in a civil court. The verdict revolved around a pair of gloves found inside Nicole's house that did not fit his hands.

A few years later, in 2007, he was convicted after leading five men into an armed robbery in Las Vegas to steal sports jewelry that he believed was his property. He remained in prison until 2017.

He now has a huge number of followers on social media, such as Twitter and TikTok, which is a weird sight considering his past.

Poll : 0 votes