O.J. Simpson wants $15,000,000 fate for Saquon Barkley after latest Giants contract

Saquon Barkley has been in heated contract negotiations with the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He was seeking a long-term deal with security and guaranteed money, but the team declined to give him what he was looking for.

This resulted in Barkley receiving the dreaded franchise tag.

Barkley has been understandably frustrated by the Giants' controversial decision. He even threatened to sit out the upcoming 2023 NFL season and also decided to skip the beginning of training camp.

The battle between the two sides appears to be over, at least for now, after coming to an agreement on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million.

The state of long-term running back contracts, or the recent lack thereof, has been a trending topic lately. Former Buffalo Bills superstar running back O.J. Simpson recently chimed in on the subject from his personal Twitter account.

Here's what Simpson had to say on the subject:

"You should not make the running back subject to the franchise tag. It's that simple. Because if Saquon was available this year, you keep telling me that the Buffalo Bills or other teams wouldn't have stepped up and gave him a three year contract over $15 million, or at least least $15 million.

"The running back situation is unique. They have a short career, the shortest career of any position on the football field. And if you're gonna make him sign a four year contract minimum, for the top guys coming out of college, just don't stick the franchise tag on him."

Saquon Barkley isn't the only running back suffering from the decreasing value of running backs in general across the NFL.

Several top free agents, such as Ezekiel Elliot, Dalvin Cook, and Leonard Fournette were cut by their former teams and are currently struggling to get a new contract. Josh Jacobs, like Barkley initially, has refused to sign his franchise tag so far.

Austin Ekeler has also been publicly campaigning for running backs to receive larger contracts, including for himself. O.J. Simpson seems to agree with him, especially with how most running backs' primes come very early in their careers and end after a few years.

Saquon Barkley 2023 contract details

Rather than making the $10.091 million guaranteed by the franchise tag in 2023, Saquon Barkley received a one-year contract from the New York Giants worth up to $11 million.

Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp. Surprise!The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus.Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp. pic.twitter.com/A5PR7RWLfQ

His deal includes a $2 million signing bonus, as well as various incentives and performance bonuses. Maybe most notably, it does not include a franchise tag clause, so he may face the same tagging situation next year.

