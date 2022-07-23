"Say what ya want… earned this tho" - Odell Beckham Jr. claps back at his haters by showing off his Super Bowl ring

This week, members of the Los Angeles Rams received their Super Bowl rings. While some players are celebrating and expressing gratitude, Odell Beckham Jr. has taken a different route.

Despite tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl and no longer being with the team, the wide receiver did enough to qualify to earn his own ring.

Taking to Twitter, the wide receiver posted a picture of himself with the piece of jewelry with an accompanying message. The message appears to be directly addressed to detractors who have not given him credit for his accomplishments.

"Say what you want... I earned this tho"

According to the Rams' official website, each ring has the player's last name engraved on the side. Each ring also has the final scores from all playoff games and Super Bowl LVI.

The rings have a lid that can be opened up or taken off to reveal the SoFi Stadium. The "lid" of the ring is somewhat of a mini recreation of the stadium. For images and more on the rings, click here.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL career

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Beckham was initially drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft at 12th overall by the New York Giants, per Pro Football Reference.

The wide receiver went on to play five years with the team. Most expected a one-year buffer from him, but he hit the ground running. In his rookie year, he earned 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After such a hot start, many expected Beckham's production to drop in 2015. Instead, his production climbed to 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, his second season would prove to be his best, as a gradual decline began after that.

In 2016, he earned 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. He missed most of 2017 due to injury. 2018 was his final year with the team.

In 2018, Beckham earned 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. After the season, his time with the Giants ended, and he joined Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. In his first year with the team, he earned 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. It was the last season he would earn at least 1,000 yards.

In 2020, Beckham earned just 319 yards. By mid-2021, he felt he needed a change. Thus, he pushed the Browns to release him and landed with the Los Angeles Rams. He served as a morale boost with the Rams and helped the team through the playoffs to the Super Bowl, where he tore his ACL. Since then, he's been working his way back from the injury as a free agent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far