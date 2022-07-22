In Photos: Rams reveal incredible 20-carat diamond Super Bowl ring 

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl nearly six months ago, but a new wave of celebrations is gripping the players and the fan base. The celebrations are coming in the form of a new piece of jewelry for each player on the team. The rings have been completed and images have been posted on the Rams' official website. Here's a description of the rings, according to the website:

"Overall, the ring has approximately 20 carats of white diamonds set on white and yellow gold. The 20 carats celebrate the official opening of SoFi Stadium in 2020."

The description continued, explaining the reasons that certain design elements were chosen:

"The ring has 1.12 carats of round diamonds to represent January 12, honoring three key dates in Rams history: on January 12, 2016, the Rams were approved to move back to Los Angeles; on January 12, 2017, the Rams hired Head Coach Sean McVay; and on January 12, 2019, the Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 for their first playoff victory after returning to LA."

The description goes on to explain that .12 carats of round diamonds represent 12 wins while .26 carats of diamonds celebrate the team's 26 total postseason wins. Each ring has the player's last name carved into the stone on the side. The top lid of the ring is designed to act as a miniature of the stadium. The ring even opens up to show the inside of Sofi Stadium. Here's a look at the rings.

Los Angeles Rams' road to the Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were not seen by many as Super Bowl favorites early in the year. Many took issue with the new quarterback and questioned how fast he could settle into the system at a level that could beat the best in the country. However, the team started fast, going 7-1 in their first eight games.

Around the mid-season, the team picked up Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., leading many to move the team to the top of their power rankings. However, as soon as they got the two stars, they began to lose. They went 0-3, falling to 7-4. That said, they only lost one more time that season.

The loss came against the San Francisco 49ers, leading fans to believe the team would not be able to beat them in the playoffs if they played them. It turned out that the teams met again in the NFC Championship.

However, the Rams won a tight contest and reached the Super Bowl. In the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow pushed the Rams to the limit.

It took a late score near the end of the Super Bowl to seal away the season. Cooper Kupp, who had been rolling through arguably the most dominant season by a wide receiver in the history of the league, dominated the Rams' final drive and caught the game-winning touchdown. He earned the Super Bowl MVP and the team left Sofi Stadium victorious.

