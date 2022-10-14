Odell Beckham Jr. contract: Injured WR wants around $50 million from Rams

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to get paid, but it appears that the Los Angeles Rams' offer to him was seriously low. He is on the comeback trail after tearing his ACL again as he was on track to become the MVP of last year's Super Bowl before the injury.

The receiver took to his Twitter and explained that the Rams offer was not what he wanted, which we know now, thanks to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj @JKBOGEN @PatHalas2 @Btkyankee1 there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible @BuiltInBuffalo_ But YES LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath , we see how that played out! For both sides. I went out to win athere knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible @JKBOGEN @PatHalas2 @Btkyankee1 @BuiltInBuffalo_ But YES LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath , we see how that played out! For both sides. I went out to win a 🏆 there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible 😂😂

Speaking on NFL Network, Rapoport stated that the 29-year-old is looking for a similar deal to that of Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, who got a five-year, $57.7 million deal with the NFC East franchise.

Rapoport said:

“The expected time for him to be back on the field is mid-November, so we got a lot of time to talk about Odell Beckham Jr., of course, the top free agent out there between now and mid-November. But this doesn’t seem like something he threw away on Twitter. From what I understand, this is a real thing.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the #Rams , which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the #Rams, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). https://t.co/kBNimD35uc

Rapoport added:

“Odell Beckham Jr., what he wanted, who he hoped was more of a Michael Gallup situation. He tears his ACL, the team knows him, the team believes in him, they offer him a big multi-year deal, taking into account that he tore his ACL and would not be back until mid-November and then he was locked up and just had a team for the next several years. That did not happen, so instead it was an offer that he deemed low.”

Odell Beckham Jr. will, no doubt, have plenty of teams lining up to sign him, but it remains unclear if that will be the Rams.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. worth that type of new contract?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The 29-year-old is one of the best receivers in the NFL when fully healthy and would merit a big payday. But after two ACL injuries, it might be seen as a gamble to give him so much money.

After moving to the Rams midway through last year, the 29-year-old showed glimpses of his ability in the regular season and in the playoffs, taking it up another level. Beckham Jr. had 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions as he looked like the old Odell.

With the Rams struggling on offense this season without the 29-year-old, adding him will add some serious firepower and ease the workload on Cooper Kupp. But the Rams can't make another low offer; otherwise another team will snap him up.

