Following Von Miller's exit during the Buffalo Bills versus Detroit Lions matchup, Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Miller's departure from the game. The free agent wide receiver called for the removal of turf fields after Miller left due to an injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL on the turf of SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl 56. Prior to the 2022-23 season, there were 17 grass fields and 13 turf fields in the NFL. It's 30 fields for 32 teams because the New York Giants and New York Jets share MetLife Stadium. The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams share SoFi Stadium.

The three-time Pro Bowl wideout also called for a change from the turf field after Giants wideout Sterling Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3. Shepard tore it at MetLife Stadium versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj GET RID OF TURF. GET RID OF TURF.

As for Miller, what type of injury did the former Texas A&M star suffer versus the Lions?

Will Von Miller miss as much time as Odell Beckham Jr. did because of his injury?

Von Miller suffered a sprained knee in the Buffalo Bills' game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The linebacker was later ruled out for the remainder of the game after he was taken to the locker room via a cart. Miller suffered the injury with just over two minutes remaining in the first half when his leg was caught up under an offensive lineman of the Lions.

He walked to the sidelines on his own but was carted away after coming out of the Bills' medical tent. The eight-time Pro Bowler had one tackle in the game at the time of his injury.

Von Miller has compiled eight sacks and a forced fumble this season for Buffalo after signing with the franchise in the offseason. We'll see if the injury will cause the Super Bowl 50 MVP to miss some significant time like Odell Beckham Jr. did.

