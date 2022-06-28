LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. disses Browns again? OBJ shares extraordinary painting on IG

Odell Beckham Jr.'s 2021 story is well documented. After starting the year with the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver jumped ship around mid-season. He landed with the Rams and helped the team to a Super Bowl championship.

It was clear that the wide receiver was unhappy with the Browns before leaving, and he may have just shown his displeasure in a creative manner.

It is unclear whether it was commissioned by the wide receiver, but a painting has been completed and posted on Instagram. There are two Odell Beckham Jrs in the painting.

The first Odell Beckham Jr. is depicted in his Rams uniform helping up the other Beckham. The second Beckham is laying on his back donning a Browns uniform.

Despite the cause for the painting's existence, the wide receiver gave the photo a like, thus endorsing the image. Basically, the image depicts how the Rams proved to be the wide receiver's salvation and effectively helped him out of what he perceived to be a low point in his career.

The painting comes at a time when the Browns are neck-deep in a tidal wave of heat from pundits and fans in the wake of the decision to sign Deshaun Watson for record money. One could simply add the wide receiver's name to the list of negative opinions hurled at the team.

In light of the painting, most would agree that it appears the wide receiver views the Rams as a greater prospect than the Browns heading into 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s 2021 season

The wide receiver's last season was one of the more turbulent ones in his career. 2021 was his third year with the team after five seasons with the New York Giants. As per Pro Football Reference, with the Giants, four of his five seasons saw him breach the 1,000 yard-mark and three of them saw him earn more than 10 touchdowns.

When he went to the Browns, many thought his domination would continue and help prop up Baker Mayfield. In his first season, he did just that, earning more than 1,000 yards and six touchdowns.

However, 2020 was the worst of the wide receiver's career, earning 319 yards in seven games. 2021 seemed to be on the same trajectory.

The wide receiver asked to be released from the team and landed with the Los Angeles Rams around the same time as Von Miller, giving the team a massive boost.

Many already expected the team to get to the Super Bowl, but many were now certain of the result, thanks to the signings. Of course, at the end of the year, the Rams were left as the last team standing.

In the big game, Beckham tore his ACL and didn't finish the season. He remains a free agent currently and looking for a new home.

