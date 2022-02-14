Odell Beckham Jr. makes Super Bowl 2022 memorable for Kanye West's kids with generous gift

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams successfully finished the 2021-2022 NFL season by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Many celebrities were in attendance, including Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer Kanye West.

Before the game began, Beckham saw West and his two kids, North and Saint, and gifted them a pair of his gloves. West himself posted the video of the moment on his Instagram handle.

Kanye West was one of several music entertainers on hand at the venue as the Super Bowl Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are all from the Los Angeles area or nearby, so the night seemed to be a coronation of all things California.

As for the game, the Rams can now hold their heads high as the new Super Bowl champions. But after the celebration, the elephant in the room is whether or not their star receiver will return next season.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. return to the Los Angeles Rams next season?

Before a catastrophic non-contact injury caused him to leave the game in the second quarter and not return, OBJ was well on his way to having a great game. He caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford for the game's opening score.

But in the second quarter, he crumpled to the ground writhing in pain and clutching his left knee.

The injury was not due to contact, so there was an aura of fear and sadness for the receiver who fought so well to overcome a torn ACL in the very same knee in November 2020 as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The former LSU standout was unable to return to the game and for his absence was felt instantly as the offense stalled immediately upon his exit.

Thankfully for the Rams, they have all-world receiver Cooper Kupp, who finished the game with eight receptions for 92 yards, two touchdowns and drew multiple pass interference calls.

His performance gave him the nod to win the Super Bowl LVI MVP award.

As for Beckham, despite walking off the field under his own power, there are concerns that he may have suffered another torn ACL in his left knee.

The extent and severity of his injury will be known later on Monday after tests.

Beckham will be a free agent once the new league year begins in March, so will the injury help or hurt his chances of returning to the team? That depends on what you believe Beckham prioritizes the most: winning or salary.

And perhaps there is a scenario where he can have both, but that would not likely be with the Rams as other suitors may look forward to breaking the bank for the former All-Pro receiver.

The Rams are still in good hands with Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and the eventual return of starting receiver Robert Woods, who tore his ACL in practice just days after Beckham was signed by the team.

Once the official news comes as to the extent of OBJ's knee injury, we will then have a stronger indication as to whether or not Beckham may or may not return next season.

