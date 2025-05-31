Odell Beckham Jr. links up with David Beckham's son Romeo with 4-word message at PSG-Inter Milan Champions League final

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to soccer or its players, and is well known among the sport's professional community. Odell, who was featured on an altcast of the UEFA Champions League final along with other notable celebrities, linked up with David Beckham's son, Romeo, during the matchup.
The two posed a picture together, which the two-time NFL All-Pro posted to his Instagram story on Saturday. Odell shared a four-word caption, which garnered a lot of attention.
"Family ties ... Beckham Shxt @romeobeckham," Beckham wrote.
On the altcast, Odell was joined by David and Tom Cruise for the final between PSG and Inter Milan.
The three-time Pro-Bowler last suited up for the Miami Dolphins last season. Odell appeared in nine games, catching nine passes for 55 yards.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s status up in the air entering 2025 season
To this point in the NFL offseason, all signs are pointing to Odell Beckham Jr. working to suit up for the 2025 season. After a tough stretch in Miami, the wideout is looking for a fresh start in a favorable situation.
Beckham has shown the ability to be productive for a playoff contender, finishing as the Baltimore Ravens' second-leading receiver two seasons ago. He helped them to a 13-4 record with 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a career-high 16.1 yards per catch.
Beckham remains unsigned, but has made no indication on his future as teams approach mandatory minicamps. Recent reports indicated that he could be approaching the end of his NFL career after 10 seasons.
He has continued to battle through nagging injuries late in his career; however, Beckham has been productive when given the opportunity to suit up. His struggles in Miami could be attributed to inconsistent playing time and injuries, especially considering his high level of play as recently as 2023.
