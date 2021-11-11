Odell Beckham Jr. to the Patriots? New report suggests so

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was officially placed on waivers on Monday and then cleared those waivers on Tuesday afternoon. That means that Beckham is officially a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. He now has the opportunity to choose where he wants to play.

With rumors swirling about what team Beckham could choose and which he would actually want to play for, new details are emerging that there may be a front runner among the remaining finalists for Beckham.

Garland Gillen @garlandgillen Odell Beckham, Jr. has cleared waivers, he's now a free agent. According to a source, preferable teams for OBJ are the Packers, Saints, and Bucs. @FOX8NOLA Odell Beckham, Jr. has cleared waivers, he's now a free agent. According to a source, preferable teams for OBJ are the Packers, Saints, and Bucs.@FOX8NOLA

Could WR Odell Beckham Jr. sign with the Patriots?

Wide receiver free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers and is said to be interested in a few teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

But now it appears that there may be a new front runner, and it's not that shocking after all. The New England Patriots are apparently another team of interest for Odell Beckham Jr.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Patriots are definitely in on OBJ. Per source. Patriots are definitely in on OBJ. Per source.

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick didn't create a dynasty without making bold moves. After a disappointing 2020 NFL season, the Patriots were all in on free agency, spending millions of dollars on mostly offensive weapons. The Patriots then made another bold move by drafting Mac Jones out of Alabama after re-signing Cam Newton.

Newton, who was said to be the starter in Week 1, was then cut as part of the final roster cuts, giving Jones the starting job. The Patriots have had their struggles this season, but are now on a three-game winning streak and, at 5-3, are toward the top of the AFC East division.

If the New England Patriots are able to sign Odell Beckham Jr., that would give Jones yet another valuable weapon on offense. What more could a rookie quarterback ask for?

Odell Beckham Jr. has five seasons of, at least, 1,000 receiving yards, the most recent was in 2019 during his first season with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham has just 17 catches in six games for 232 yards and no touchdowns so far this season. He was rehabbing a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season and a sprained shoulder he suffered after his return this season.

Beckham hasn't missed any additional games due to the shoulder injury. He should be ready to take the field when he signs with a team, which should be sometime this week.

