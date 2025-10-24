Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby's mother Lauren Wood poses in mustard yellow swimsuit while flaunting her midriff tattoo

Lolo Wood, who shares a child with Odell Beckham Jr., showed off her fit look in a mustard yellow swimsuit. On Thursday, she posted three selfies on Instagram. One featured her relaxing in the pool, showing a tattoo on her midriff that read “Love is like....” (though the last word was not visible).Her signature curly blonde hair added to the beauty of the pictures.On October 8, Lauren Wood attended the Shark Beauty &quot;Mission to Glam&quot; event. She posted about the event on her Instagram, mentioning that it was a great event with Kris Jenner and Chris Appleton. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an Instagram post on September 11, Lolo Wood opened up about how she chose her outfit for the VMAs and what it meant to her. She said picking a look was tough because she’s tried many styles before: tomboy, sexy, trendy but never fully connected with the labels that come with them.Then, after becoming a mom to her son Zydn, everything changed.Wood said today’s girls get a lot of “boss babe” energy, which is great, but she also wants to remind them that being soft, playful, and girly can exist alongside strength. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo reflect that message, she chose a “Pretty in Pink” look for the VMAs.Odell Beckham Jr. drops flirty 2-word message on ex Lauren Wood’s feminine updateOn May 17, Odell Beckham Jr. left a sweet comment on his ex-girlfriend Lauren “Lolo” Wood’s Instagram Post where she embraced her “soft girl era.”“I think this is what they call soft girl era,&quot; Wood captioned the post.To which, Beckham Jr. replied:“Big Lo!!!! 🌺💐”Looking back, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren “Lolo” Wood split after nearly four years together in September 2023. In February 2022, they welcomed their son, Zydn Beckham.Odell Beckham Jr. last played in the 2024 NFL season. Right now, he is serving a six-game suspension for breaking the NFL’s rules on performance-enhancing drugs. The suspension was announced in October 2025 after failing a drug test from when he was with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.Odell said his testosterone levels were too high, but claimed he didn’t take anything on purpose. He can return to play in late November 2025, but only if a team signs him.