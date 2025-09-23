  • home icon
  • Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex Lolo Wood has 3-word reaction to Kayla Nicole recreating Julia Roberts' iconic red off-the-shoulder look from 'Pretty Woman'

Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex Lolo Wood has 3-word reaction to Kayla Nicole recreating Julia Roberts' iconic red off-the-shoulder look from 'Pretty Woman'

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 23, 2025 15:24 GMT
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex Lolo Wood has 3-word reaction to Kayla Nicole recreating Julia Roberts' iconic red off-the-shoulder look from 'Pretty Woman' (image credits: getty)

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, brought back a Hollywood classic on Monday. She recreated Julia Roberts’ famous red dress look from the movie "Pretty Woman."

The mother of ex-New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.’s baby, Lauren Wood, also known as Lolo, was impressed.

"I love this!” Wood wrote on Instagram.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @gregyuna)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @gregyuna)

Kayla also dropped a comment.

"Fav movie eeeeevvveeer ☺️❤️," Kayla wrote.

The idea came from celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna, who teamed up with Kayla to give the opera scene a fresh twist.

In their video posted on Instagram on Monday, Kayla played Vivian (Roberts' character), and Yuna played Edward (Richard Gere’s role). Like in the movie, he said, “Something is missing,” before showing Kayla the jewelry box, which was a nod to the original scene.

Yuna designed the necklace made of shiny metallic beads. Some had tiny engravings and stones, contrast to the ruby and diamond necklace Roberts wore in the film.

Kayla’s red gown was off-the-shoulder, fitted and dramatic, just like what Roberts had on. She also wore long white gloves to match the original look, and her natural curls gave it a fresh apperance.

Roberts’ red dress remains one of the most iconic fashion moments in movie history.

"Pretty Woman" was released on March 23, 1990.

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole went viral again following dance NSFW video with Chris Brown

Kayla Nicole went viral after a steamy on-stage moment with Chris Brown during his Breezy Bowl XX tour on Sept. 14 at SoFi Stadium.

During Brown’s performance of his 2007 hit "Take You Down," he invited Kayla on stage. It was followed by a lap dance routine.

Brown danced around her, sat her in a red reclining chair and got close. Kayla played along and the crowd went wild.

She later addressed the backlash, saying that it was “for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom” and “for my brown girls.”

At a Sports Illustrated event on Sept. 12, Kayla was asked about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement.

"Oh, no, no, no, but I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though! Kayla said. "This is a dope party.”

Kelce and Kayla dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

