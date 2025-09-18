  • home icon
  Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's lap dance with Chris Brown garners 3-word reaction from rapper Bia

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole’s lap dance with Chris Brown garners 3-word reaction from rapper Bia

By Garima
Modified Sep 18, 2025 17:17 GMT
11th Annual NFL Honors - Source: Getty
11th Annual NFL Honors - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, joined musician Chris Brown on the stage during his “Breezy Bowl XX” concert at SoFi stadium on Sunday. As he performed his song “Take You Down,” Brown brought Nicole on stage, where she sat in a chair and they shared a dance together.

Kayla posted a video of her trip to the concert on Instagram on Monday showing clips from the night. In the caption she wrote:

“Well, that was fun. 🤭 Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered.
"I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎”

Bianca Landrau, also known as rapper Bia, reacted to the post with a three-word comment:

“That’s our girl!!!”
@bia&#039;s comment on @iamkaylanicole&#039;s Instagram post
@bia's comment on @iamkaylanicole's Instagram post

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole began dating in 2017, and had an on-and-off relationship until they split up in May 2022.

Travis Kelce jokes about wedding planning with Taylor Swift

During Wednesday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce was asked about his engagement to music sensation Taylor Swift and whether the couple has started planning their nuptials. Kelce did not offer many details but did crack a joke.

“That’s going to be easy,” he said. “I’ve just got to figure out how to win a football game first.”
His comment comes as the Kansas City Chiefs have had an inauspicious start to the 2025 season. They lost their first two games, including a rematch Week 2 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat them in the Super Bowl last season.

Meanwhile, though Kelce kept most wedding details under wraps, he shared one tidbit: he and Swift are considering live music for the celebration instead of a DJ.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

