New Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is adjusting to life in his new environment in Todd Monken's offense. As he has fully recovered from the ACL injury in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham Jr. wants to show the world he still has it.

In the Rams/Bengals Super Bowl, before injuring his knee, Beckham, for many, was well on his way to winning the Super Bowl MVP award, but, of course, he didn't complete the game.

Looking back, Odell Beckham Jr. knows what he could have done if he remained healthy.

The star receiver, in NBC's Peter King piece for nbcsports.com, said:

“People have no idea what I was actually gonna do that day,” Beckham said. “It was gonna be the day where I catch 15 balls, maybe 250 yards. The gameplan was for me. We would’ve beat 'em 42-17.”

Before his injury, Beckham Jr. had caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown as he was well on his way to backing up his 113-yard game against San Francisco in the NFC championship game.

Odell Beckham Jr. another weapon for Lamar Jackson and Ravens

The Baltimore Ravnes, for some, are one of the AFC teams to beat. Why? Due to the embarrassment of riches that has been acculimnated on offense.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the charge and weapons in Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, it's easy to see why some have the Ravens winning the AFC North.

Of course, the roster looks good on paper, but games aren't won on paper. This is why training camp is so crucial for the Ravens offense, particularly with Monken's new offensive scheme.

Once a run-heavy offense under Greg Roman, with the offensive acquisitions, especially Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens will move to a more vertical-style offense.

But will that be enough to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and outduel the Bengals?