“Oh god he's doing the Tua Tagovailoa”: NFL fans rip Cam Ward for testing media with play calls ahead of Titans vs. Colts Week 8 game

Cam Ward tried to lighten the mood ahead of the Week 8 clash, but NFL fans weren’t having it. The No. 1 overall pick and Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback is enduring a brutal start to his debut season, and his latest moment at the podium didn't do him any good.Following the Titans' 31-13 loss to the Patriots that dropped them to 1-6, Ward decided to test the media with play calls during Wednesday’s press conference.“I want to see if y’all can repeat this play,” he said before rattling off a six-second play call that left reporters silent. When no one took the challenge, Ward said, “Come on, Paul, you’re going to be sacked out there.”The playful exchange didn’t sit well online as fans took it with a pinch of salt.“Oh god he’s doing the Tua Tagovailoa,” one fan said.Another said, &quot;I'm sure Cam is a good kid but don't be playing games like this at the podium when your QBR is a 23.9.&quot;NFLInfoToday @NFLInfoTodayLINKI'm sure Cam is a good kid but don't be playing games like this at the podium when your QBR is a 23.9.One X user tweeted, &quot;you make like $10mm a year to memorize this sh*t.&quot;&quot;It’s pointless when athletes do this…it’s literally part of their job to know those play calls, they get paid to memorize those calls and have been doing it most their life it’s like me telling Cam to do my job for the day with no knowledge of my role, he wouldn’t last 5min,&quot; tweeted one more.One fan wrote, &quot;Pretty hilarious to go through this lengthy playcall, finish by saying &quot;C'mon, you're going to get sacked out there,&quot; all while being the most sacked QB in the entire league. BY A LOT.&quot;&quot;Tua did the same thing last year and we see how that worked out for him,&quot; commented one more.Kit @kchung128LINKTua did the same thing last year and we see how that worked out for himWard and the Titans will head to Indianapolis to face the 6-1 Colts in Week 8.Also read: Skip Bayless links Brian Callahan's firing to Titans picking Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draftCam Ward is ready for Colts clashCam Ward is gearing up for another shot at the Indianapolis Colts and he’s determined to flip the script. The Titans rookie will face Indy for the second time this season, hoping to build on what he learned from their first meeting.“I think it helps me a lot, especially in regards to just the blitz packages,” Ward said.In their September clash, Ward went 23-of-38 for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.“I’ve lost at every stop,” Ward admitted. “Now it’s about getting better faster, and being consistent...”Last week against the Patriots, he improved to 25-of-34 for 255 yards and a 92.2 passer rating.Also read: &quot;We're a*s&quot;: Cam Ward gets brutally honest after Titans' 26-0 loss to Texans