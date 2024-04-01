Oliva Culpo opens up on hardest part of planning wedding with Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are counting the days until their wedding. While the date remains unknown, some details have been ironed out. Their big day could be in Rhode Island, Culpo’s home state.

As the couple continues to prepare for their special day, the 2012 Miss Universe winner has shared some intriguing insights. In a recent Ask Me Anything session, she was asked about the most challenging aspect of planning their wedding. Her response was:

“Guest list is by FAR the hardest part. A lot of venues have restrictions on # of ppl”

The number of guests Culpo and McCaffrey invite to their wedding remains unknown. It could mean that they are aiming for a large number of visitors, but they can’t because of the limitations on visitors.

However, this obstacle won't hinder their wedding. They’ve already had their engagement party in Rhode Island in July, where McCaffrey saved his fiancee from a wardrobe malfunction. Culpo also had a multi-day bridal shower with friends and family at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are planning their wedding amidst other projects and commitments. Recently, she promoted her collaboration with the swimwear company Montce. Last month, the couple also posed for a Body Armor promotional campaign.

They also went on a vacation to an undisclosed location. In another update, they went to Rhode Island for their cake tasting.

As for the wedding planning, McCaffrey confirmed during his media availability before Super Bowl 58 that Culpo is responsible for most of the details. He also gives his input occasionally but leaves most of the details to her.

Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged in Apr. 2023 in Utah, four years after dating rumors about them first surfaced. Now that they are about to tie the knot, she mentioned in a People Magazine article that she wanted Oliver, her pet golden doodle, to be their ring bearer.

Olivia Culpo opened up on how many kids she wants to have with Christian McCaffrey

As part of her AMA, someone asked her if she wants to have kids with McCaffrey. Culpo responded:

“In my head I want a million!!!! I wonder how many I’ll actually end up having”

That aspect of married life will require meticulous planning between Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey because busy times lay ahead.

As she continues her projects, McCaffrey and the 49ers start their offseason program with the San Francisco 49ers on Apr. 15, while OTA workouts begin on May 20.