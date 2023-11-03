Olivia Culpo opens up on suffering 'anxiety' over sister Sophia Culpo's love life after messy Braxton Berrios breakup

Olivia Culpo has stuck by her sister Sophia's side through her lows and highs.

Also starring together in their show 'The Culpo Sisters', Olivia has always made it a point to support Sophia via her public platforms. In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Instagram, the oldest Culpo sister answered questions about her personal life and preferences.

Of course, fans had to ask her about Sophia Culpo's new boyfriend. This relationship follows Sophia's breakup with Dolphins star Braxton Berrios, who is currently dating TikTok icon Alix Earle.

Berrios and Sophia had a rather public split, with the latter even accusing the NFL star of cheating.

Though she didn't specify any past relationship, Olivia Culpo revealed feeling some anxiety about her sister's love life. Answering the question, the former Miss Universe wrote:

"I haven't met him yet! I hope he is the nicest man in the world. Or else!!!! Haha I'm kidding but truly I have so much anxiety when it comes to my sisters love lives. I never want to meet anyone too soon because it's hard for me not to go Mr Focker on them."

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

Olivia Culpo stepped up to support Sophia Culpo after breakup with Braxton Berrios

Earlier this year, Olivia Culpo spoke to E! News about Sophia's love life, lending some advice to her sister. As per Olivia, it was a slightly difficult time for Sophia, and she has to look forward and be proud of her strength.

"I just told her that this will all pass and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments. And it's funny because now she is in that place and we can look back and think, 'Thank god that happened.'"

When asked about the support, Olivia revealed that she certainly was present the entire way, despite social media's toxicity. She said:

"I was definitely there for her every step of the way, as you have to be because it's so hard. Especially in the public eye and with so many opinions and social media is so toxic."

Olivia Culpo shaded Braxton Berrios and his breakup with sister Sophia

On a previous trip with Sophia and beau McCaffrey, Culpo had shaded Braxton and their breakup.

Compiling moments from her trip, Culpo added the caption:

"Third wheelin and dealin @sophiaculpo 😬"

Sophia also added her own comment on the post:

"As they say, two is a crowd. 3 is a party."