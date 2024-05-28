Olivia Culpo hails Zach Bryan's $6,000 donation to Christian McCaffrey's foundation

Olivia Culpo is celebrating a big moment for her fiance, Christian McCaffrey's foundation. Country music star Zach Bryan is donating the proceeds of his song titled "El Dorado" to the San Francisco 49ers running back's initiative, "23 and Troops."

On Memorial Day, McCaffrey shared a video of him and Bryan playing the song on the piano together. He then captioned the video and said that the proceeds from the song will go towards the initiative, which gives back to active-duty military and veterans who have trauma and PTSD from serving.

"HUGE thanks to the legend @zachlanebryan for donating all of the profits of his song El Dorado to the @christianmccaffreyfoundation initiative #23andTroops, with focuses on helping US Active Duty Military, Veterans, and Frontline Workers overcome trauma and PTSD."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Olivia Culpo reshared the video of Christian McCaffrey and Bryan playing the piano and shared how 'sweet' it was.

"Well how sweet is this."

Culpo shared the video of Christian McCaffrey and Zach Bryan.

According to YouTube's "Tune Pocket," the estimated revenue for the proceeds of "El Dorado" currently ranges between about $2,785 and $6,964.

Olivia Culpo kicked off holiday weekend with Malibu bridal shower

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are getting closer to their big day. It seems that each week the couple does something to prepare for their wedding and this past weekend wasn't different.

The former Miss Universe celebrated her bridal shower with her and McCaffrey's family and friends.

Olivia Culpo's Instagram photos from her bridal shower.

Culpo shared the snapshots of the Malibu bridal shower on Instagram, which even included her choosing the perfect dress for the occasion. The San Francisco 49ers running back even made a surprise visit at his fiancee's bridal shower.

"Yesterday was a dream 🤍 thank you @isabelalysa for the most beautiful bridal shower and to everyone who made the day so special!!!"

The decor included flowers spread along the waterfront table as well as floral arrangements throughout the venue. Culpo wore a long, white dress that had puffed sleeves that fell off the shoulder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.