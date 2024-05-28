  • NFL
  • Olivia Culpo hails Zach Bryan's $6,000 donation to Christian McCaffrey's foundation

Olivia Culpo hails Zach Bryan's $6,000 donation to Christian McCaffrey's foundation

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 28, 2024 16:19 GMT
2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
Olivia Culpo celebrated Christian Mccaffrey's foundation receiving a big donation from Zach Bryan.

Olivia Culpo is celebrating a big moment for her fiance, Christian McCaffrey's foundation. Country music star Zach Bryan is donating the proceeds of his song titled "El Dorado" to the San Francisco 49ers running back's initiative, "23 and Troops."

On Memorial Day, McCaffrey shared a video of him and Bryan playing the song on the piano together. He then captioned the video and said that the proceeds from the song will go towards the initiative, which gives back to active-duty military and veterans who have trauma and PTSD from serving.

"HUGE thanks to the legend @zachlanebryan for donating all of the profits of his song El Dorado to the @christianmccaffreyfoundation initiative #23andTroops, with focuses on helping US Active Duty Military, Veterans, and Frontline Workers overcome trauma and PTSD."
Olivia Culpo reshared the video of Christian McCaffrey and Bryan playing the piano and shared how 'sweet' it was.

"Well how sweet is this."
Culpo shared the video of Christian McCaffrey and Zach Bryan.
Culpo shared the video of Christian McCaffrey and Zach Bryan.

According to YouTube's "Tune Pocket," the estimated revenue for the proceeds of "El Dorado" currently ranges between about $2,785 and $6,964.

Olivia Culpo kicked off holiday weekend with Malibu bridal shower

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are getting closer to their big day. It seems that each week the couple does something to prepare for their wedding and this past weekend wasn't different.

The former Miss Universe celebrated her bridal shower with her and McCaffrey's family and friends.

Olivia Culpo&#039;s Instagram photos from her bridal shower.
Olivia Culpo's Instagram photos from her bridal shower.

Culpo shared the snapshots of the Malibu bridal shower on Instagram, which even included her choosing the perfect dress for the occasion. The San Francisco 49ers running back even made a surprise visit at his fiancee's bridal shower.

"Yesterday was a dream 🤍 thank you @isabelalysa for the most beautiful bridal shower and to everyone who made the day so special!!!"

The decor included flowers spread along the waterfront table as well as floral arrangements throughout the venue. Culpo wore a long, white dress that had puffed sleeves that fell off the shoulder.

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

