Olivia Culpo might have a new story to remember for some time. Always travelling for work, she is quite used to various flight schedules, companies and unexpected issues that come along with them.

While most processes might be seamless, the former Miss Universe ran into some trouble while in London. Though the airport's name wasn't mentioned, Culpo ended up 'stranded' in the city for hours.

Clearly looking to kill some time, the model took to sharing her current status with followers, updating them as the time passed. Not only will she be in one place for a long time, it also seems like her luggage might be gone for quite some time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

In the first story, Culpo tagged her personal assistant Jackson McDonald, who accompanied the model for her recent appearence at the Cannes Film Festival. While the experience was stunning for Olivia, the trip might be coming to an end on an odd note.

"When all of @british_airways system is down + you're stranded in London for the foreseeable future and you're annoyingly optimistic waiting in a line of 1,000 people @mcdonald_jackson"

Furthermore, they might also have to wait for a week before their get their luggage back.

"Oh and probably won't see our luggage for a couple weeks why is it always British airways lollll".

The delay also seems to have disrupted her plans to reunite with her dog Olly on May 26.

"My psycho dog mom countdown is ruined now".

Olivia, who loves dogs, has a toy goldendoodle Oliver Sprinkles with her fiance Christian McCaffrey.

Ready to tie the knot, Chritisn McCaffrey's initial indifference annoyed Olivia Culpo

Earlier this year, Culpo and her longtime boyfriend confirmed their engagement.

Famous on social media as well, Culpo and the San Francisco 49ers star are one of the most popular NFL couples. However, while the 31-year-old got the dream proposal (and ring) she wanted, it was a difficult ride for her.

She said:

"I tried to hint at what I wanted and he was just so uninterested. He was doing it on purpose. I was getting so annoyed. Honestly, like, my feelings were getting hurt, but he just wanted it to be a surprise. So it was absolutely amazing."

Also hinting at her ring, Olivia Culpo's diamind is said to be worth anywhere between $100 thousand to $200 thousand. The exact price, however, hasn't been disclosed.

Poll : 0 votes