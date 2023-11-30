Olivia Culpo teases $12900 Cartier watch as souvenir for fiancé Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo might just buy Christian McCaffrey a quite memorable souvenir. The former Miss Universe, currently on a trip with her family, hasn't stopped thinking about her soon-to-be husband.

Currently enjoying beaches and a seemingly luxury cruise, Culpo seemed to have spotted the perfect gift for the San Francisco 49ers star: a Santos de Cartier watch.

While adding multiple pictures of her precious family vacation, Culpo ended up sharing a clip of the very luxurious shopping section on the cruise, which had shops for brands like Bvlgari and Cartier.

Sharing a photo, Culpo wrote:

"Which one for Christian," Culpo asked in a question box.

The gold-lined watch, worth $12980, is described as an item with a steel case and yellow gold 750/1000 bezel, a 7-sided crown set with a faceted synthetic spinel, a silvered opaline dial, blued-steel sword-shaped hands and sapphire crystal' by Cartier.

Furthermore, there's also an option for adding an engraving if one wants it.

Available in multiple styles and colorways, the silver counterpart is slightly cheaper at $8910.82.

While Culpo did share a Q&A box on Instagram, it is unclear as to which watch she finally chose.

Olivia Culpo is all set to marry Christian McCaffrey

While their wedding date and venue have been kept private, Culpo and McCaffrey haven't stopped including their fans and followers in their wedding prep and milestones.

With Culpo enjoying an amazing bachelorette with a packed three-day itinerary, she also provided a major wedding update:

"So many wedding questions! I'll do a seperate wedding AMA (Ask Me Anything) a little later I promise. We're getting married in the summer. I know my bachelorette is so early considering that, but we originally thought March."

Promising a separate wedding Q&A, the model revealed that they are to tie the knot in the summer, though it was originally going to be a March wedding.

As they are withholding a few details, Culpo and McCaffrey had previously admitted to not wanting to share news of their announcement so soon:

“We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast,” she wrote on an IG Story.“I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

Having said that, one can certainly expect a few more wedding updates from the celebrity couple.