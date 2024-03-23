Olivia Culpo teases bold new 2024 collection with swimwear brand Montce 

Olivia Culpo will marry All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in the summer. She's already had her bridal shower with friends and family. But before tying the knot, she previewed her latest swimwear collection with Montce.

The South Florida-based brand promoted Culpo’s new line with a short Instagram video showing the 2012 Miss Universe topless while exposing her back to the camera. Montce’s caption reads:

“Introducing: Montce x Olivia Culpo. For our first ever capsule collection, it was important that we worked with someone with a rooted, genuine connection to the brand.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“@oliviaculpo has been a supporter of Montce for many years, going back to the viral moment of her wearing our Gingham Cabana Set on the beach in 2017 — so this just felt right 🤍 Shop online and in-stores Monday 3.25”

While Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo’s wedding date remains unknown, the partnership with Montce might be one of her last projects before the wedding. Their wedding will be in Rhode Island, Culpo’s home state, where they had their engagement party.

Rumors about their relationship started in May 2019 when he liked a photo she posted on Instagram. Six months later, they made their relationship official on Instagram. They got engaged in April 2023 in Utah.

Olivia Culpo helped Christian McCaffrey deal with Super Bowl 58 loss

It was a bitter defeat for McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers after holding a 10-3 halftime lead in Super Bowl 58. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs won in overtime to become back-to-back champions.

Despite the loss, she showed support for her fiancé by posting on TikTok:

“Sad because I wish the outcome was different, but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and soul into becoming better every single day. I’m so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world. Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much.”

Olivia Culpo shares her support for Christian McCaffrey after Super Bowl loss

However, Christian McCaffrey credited Olivia Culpo for her fantastic job in planning their wedding while he went through his season with the Niners. The four-time All-Pro running back said during his Super Bowl 58 media availability:

“She’s done a hell of a job. She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like, so it’s going really well.”