  Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder's post-breast surgery photo

Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder's post-breast surgery photo

By Prasen
Published Jul 22, 2025 17:29 GMT
Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder
Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder's post-breast surgery photo [IG/@livvydunne, @haleycavinder]

Haley Cavinder, who played college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes, shared a mirror selfie on Monday. The post came just days after the Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fiancée underwent breast surgery on July 16.

Reacting to Haley's post-breast surgery photo was Olivia Dunne, former LSU Tigers gymnast. She dropped a three-word comment on the post:

“Bod is tea.”

Not only the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model but also Haley’s twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, reacted to the post. Hanna, who had the same surgery as Haley, commented in two words on her sister's post-surgery photo:

“casual update 🤏.”
Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder&#039;s post-breast surgery photo [IG/@haleycavinder]
Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder's post-breast surgery photo [IG/@haleycavinder]

Hanna Cavinder also played college basketball for the Hurricanes just like her sister. The Cavinder twins are not just athletes. They’re major social media influencers. Together, they run a joint Instagram page, @twincavinder, where they post vlogs, fitness content and updates from their lives on and off the court.

Haley Cavinder shares breast implant journey and recovery update

Haley shared her post-surgery experience after undergoing breast implant surgery last Thursday. The Cavinder sisters posted a video on Instagram featuring a vlog, documenting their surgery journey and behind-the-scenes experience.

“It was an amazing surgery," Haley said. "We are feeling really, really good. I'm not really big on, like, pain medication and stuff. We can dive deeper into that as well, but no. Post-surgery is 6 o'clock. We had surgery at 9 and 10. So we're feeling good, and we will check in with you guys tomorrow morning.”
Cavinder twins also explained in their caption why they chose Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix® implants.

“We chose Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix® implants with @dr_jon_kurkjian because they adjust with your body—round when lying down, natural when standing (1,4) exactly the look we were going for,” the post's caption read.
Haley and Hanna added that they feel great after the surgery but are careful during recovery. They mentioned they got the same implant size and plan to share more details soon.

