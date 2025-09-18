  • home icon
By Prasen
Modified Sep 18, 2025 23:15 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Rob Gronkowski’s gf Camille Kostek shared New York dump on Instagram- Source: Imagn

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared a carousel post on Instagram with her one million followers this Thursday. The post gave a sneak peek at her New York trip.

“New York in September 🎾🗽🚕 🧥,” the former TE’s gf wrote in the caption.

Kostek posed with Beau Gronkowski in several snaps. In one picture, she looked stunning in a black suit with a fitted blazer and cropped pants. The SI Swimsuit model completed the look with black high-heeled sandals, and her long blonde hair flowed loosely over her shoulders.

On the other hand, Gronk kept it casual styled in a short-sleeved brown button-up shirt with a floral and geometric print. He paired it with light beige pants and brown sneakers, holding a black cap in his left hand.

Gronk's girlfriend even posed for a selfie with actor-model Brooks Nader and gymnast Olivia Dunne. The trio seemed to enjoy the New York vibes. Dunne even reacted to Kostek's September recap:

"❤😽"
Olivia Dunne reacts to Rob Gronkowski's gf Camille Kostek 's "New York in September" recap
Olivia Dunne reacts to Rob Gronkowski's gf Camille Kostek 's "New York in September" recap [IG/@camillekostek]

One of the best pictures of the post showed Kostek in a white sweater with black trim along the V-neck and cuffs, paired with a black mini skirt and white pointed-toe heels. Have a look:

Camille Kostek opens up about balancing love and work with Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek spoke exclusively to PEOPLE on Thursday, September 12, at the House of Champions Powered by Sports Illustrated in New York City. The 33-year-old supermodel shared how she keeps her relationship strong with longtime boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, even when both have jam-packed schedules.

"I think that's the beauty of it, Rob's been busy running around. He just met me here. He flew in today from L.A. and we spent the day doing some stuff honoring the families of 9/11," Kostek told PEOPLE.

With New York Fashion Week and the NFL season in full swing, Kostek said their professional lives don’t stop them from spending meaningful time together.

"I go to my parents, and he sets up the dinner date. Sports Illustrated Champion family, then, we'll go out on a date so that we find that blend between work-relationship time," she said.

Kostek also hinted that she and Rob plan to do a professional photoshoot together for the first time.

