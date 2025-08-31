On Saturday, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared a sneak peek from her La Porte brand shoot on Instagram, which has 1,000,000 followers. In the picture, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model stands by a tiled counter with a mirror, wearing a black swimsuit set with white string ties paired with a casual, cropped black T-shirt. Have a look:

Ad

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek poses in black swimsuit as SI model shoots for her brand La Porte [IG/@camillekostek]

In another story, Kostek shared a playful moment with her beau near the poolside. The 33-year-old wore a bold red one-piece swimsuit with white trim, featuring a halter neckline, and her hair was styled in a casual bun. On the other hand, Gronkowski was shirtless and wore light blue swim trunks with a red drawstring.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek poses in red swimsuit with beau as SI model shoots for her brand La Porte [IG/@camillekostek

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Camille Kostek started her career as a professional cheerleader with the Hartford Colonials and joined the New England Patriots Cheerleaders in 2013. After winning the Swim Search in 2018, she became a Sports Illustrated model and worked with brands like Reebok and Victoria’s Secret.

Ad

She has even hosted events for ESPN, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated, and appeared in films such as Free Guy (2021) and Classmates (2023).

Also read: Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek relives 'slow summer' holidays in Southampton with 'sweet' IG recap

Camille Kostek opens up about being judged by NFL wives

Earlier this year, Gronk's GF revealed that many other NFL wives see her differently because the former Patriots TE hasn’t put a ring on her finger. The actor and model called it ironic, saying the same people who once judged her are now going through divorces.

Ad

"I felt like I was seen as a lesser than girlfriend, because I didn’t have a ring on my finger" Kostek said. "But you want to know what’s so interesting about that? The woman that’s coming to mind (who) judged me the most, she’s divorced,” Kostek said on the show "Honestly Caballari: The Headline Tour."

Ad

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating for more than 12 years now.

Also read: Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek hints at burnout after nonstop SI Swimsuit promotions

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.