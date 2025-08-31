Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek poses in black swimsuit as SI model shoots for her brand La Porte

On Saturday, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared a sneak peek from her La Porte brand shoot on Instagram, which has 1,000,000 followers. In the picture, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model stands by a tiled counter with a mirror, wearing a black swimsuit set with white string ties paired with a casual, cropped black T-shirt. Have a look:
In another story, Kostek shared a playful moment with her beau near the poolside. The 33-year-old wore a bold red one-piece swimsuit with white trim, featuring a halter neckline, and her hair was styled in a casual bun. On the other hand, Gronkowski was shirtless and wore light blue swim trunks with a red drawstring.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Camille Kostek started her career as a professional cheerleader with the Hartford Colonials and joined the New England Patriots Cheerleaders in 2013. After winning the Swim Search in 2018, she became a Sports Illustrated model and worked with brands like Reebok and Victoria’s Secret.
She has even hosted events for ESPN, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated, and appeared in films such as Free Guy (2021) and Classmates (2023).
Also read: Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek relives 'slow summer' holidays in Southampton with 'sweet' IG recap
Camille Kostek opens up about being judged by NFL wives
Earlier this year, Gronk's GF revealed that many other NFL wives see her differently because the former Patriots TE hasn’t put a ring on her finger. The actor and model called it ironic, saying the same people who once judged her are now going through divorces.
"I felt like I was seen as a lesser than girlfriend, because I didn’t have a ring on my finger" Kostek said. "But you want to know what’s so interesting about that? The woman that’s coming to mind (who) judged me the most, she’s divorced,” Kostek said on the show "Honestly Caballari: The Headline Tour."
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating for more than 12 years now.
Also read: Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek hints at burnout after nonstop SI Swimsuit promotions
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.