  Olivia Dunne sends 1-word message as Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shows off grey swimsuit in "Goodbye Summer" photo dump

Olivia Dunne sends 1-word message as Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shows off grey swimsuit in "Goodbye Summer" photo dump

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 01, 2025 20:18 GMT
Olivia Dunne sends 1-word message as Braxton Berrios
Olivia Dunne sends 1-word message as Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shows off grey swimsuit in "Goodbye Summer" photo dump

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, is saying goodbye to summer with a new Instagram photo dump. ON Sunday, the TikTok star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a series of pictures, and the first one was Alix in a sleek grey swimsuit, showing off her toned figure. Seeing this, Olivia Dunne commented,

“Mamiii.”
Braxton Berrios&rsquo; GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne&rsquo;s bathtub photoshoot at Rose Bowl Stadium
Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne’s bathtub photoshoot at Rose Bowl Stadium

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend loves wearing swimsuits.

She was featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. For this year’s shoot, she flew to Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai, posing poolside in a tiny knit bikini with metallic straps, a gold body chain and a choker necklace.

She made SI history in June 2024 as the magazine’s first digital cover star and walked in the SI Swim runway show with her sisters.

In 2025, she came back for both the print and digital features and walked the Miami Swim Week runway alongside other models and athletes.

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle was all praises for Olivia Dunne

On August 18, former LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne shared glimpses of a bold bathtub photoshoot on the 50‑yard line of the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

Fellow SI model and influencer Alix Earle slid into the comments, writing:

“I’m intrigued.”
The bubble‑filled tub shot, captioned “I can explain…” and tagged Fanatics Sportsbook. Last month, the company launched a new campaign with Dunne.

Alix and Olivia are good friends now, especially after Miami Swim Week 2025 in May. She spent the day with Dunne and later shared the fun on Instagram.

Alix sported an all‑black look, a cropped black top paired with matching shorts, while Olivia posted a snap of them together on her IG Story, writing:

“Miami swim week babyyyyy.”

The photo also featured two‑time Olympian Jordan Chiles.

Alix reshared the story and later posted a carousel captioned “Swim week has begun”, which included behind‑the‑scenes shots, a glimpse of a photoshoot and a clip of her walking on the sand.

This Miami appearance came just weeks after Alix moved in with Braxton Berrios in Florida.

Berrios was in Houston for an event celebrating his Houston Magazine cover, ahead of starting the 2025 NFL season with the Texans.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

