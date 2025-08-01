"Omarion Hampton is a bust" - NFL fans react to Chargers rookie RB's shaky debut at HOF game vs. Lions 

The Los Angeles Chargers acquired running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of this year's NFL draft. He had a decent collegiate career with the North Carolina Tar Heels and was honored as a First-Team All-American twice. Thus, there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the running back's first game in the league.Hampton made his debut for the Chargers in the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Detroit Lions. However, things have not been going well for the first-round pick as he has been struggling to find his momentum on the field.In the first quarter of the game, the running back was tackled during a 3rd and 3 play by Lions star Rock Ya-Sin before he reached the first-down line.You can check out the clip below: Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Hampton's shaky debut for the LA Chargers.&quot;Already seen enough- Omarion Hampton is a bust,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Absolutely no juice. Looked like he was pulling a trailer behind him there,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I hate to be a prisoner of the moment but it's pretty clear Kimani Vidal&gt; Omarion Hampton,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Kimani Vidal is better than Omarion Hampton and no I'm not just coping with him being my guy last year,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Damn Omarion Hampton is actually mid. RIP my dynasty team,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Omarion Hapton is Najee Harris 2.0. Bro looked so slow,&quot; another fan commented.Despite the running back's lacklustre performance, the LA Chargers are leading the game 21-7 as the first half comes to an end. Quarterback Trey Lance made two touchdown passes while second-year RB Kimani Vidal scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.Justin Herbert shares true feelings about Omarion HamptonApart from the rookie, the Chargers also signed Najee Harris to a one-year deal this offseason. However, he suffered an eye injury in a fireworks accident in July, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming season.Thus, Hampton has a chance to become the RB1 in case Harris fails to clear his medicals. So far, he has managed to impress his team's starting quarterback, Justin Herbert, with his performance at training camp.&quot;He's incredibly physical,&quot; Herbert said. &quot;He too has picked up the offense really well. Just gotta find ways to get him the ball and go do what he does. He's everything you want in a running back.&quot;Despite the excitement, Hampton's showcase against the Lions has instilled a sense of uncertainty in the fanbase. Only time will tell if he can redeem himself in the rest of the preseason games.