  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Omarion Hampton is a bust" - NFL fans react to Chargers rookie RB's shaky debut at HOF game vs. Lions 

"Omarion Hampton is a bust" - NFL fans react to Chargers rookie RB's shaky debut at HOF game vs. Lions 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:39 GMT
2025 Hall Of Fame Game - Los Angeles Chargers v Detroit Lions - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
2025 Hall Of Fame Game - Los Angeles Chargers v Detroit Lions - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Chargers acquired running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of this year's NFL draft. He had a decent collegiate career with the North Carolina Tar Heels and was honored as a First-Team All-American twice. Thus, there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the running back's first game in the league.

Ad

Hampton made his debut for the Chargers in the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Detroit Lions. However, things have not been going well for the first-round pick as he has been struggling to find his momentum on the field.

In the first quarter of the game, the running back was tackled during a 3rd and 3 play by Lions star Rock Ya-Sin before he reached the first-down line.

You can check out the clip below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Hampton's shaky debut for the LA Chargers.

"Already seen enough- Omarion Hampton is a bust," one fan commented.
"Absolutely no juice. Looked like he was pulling a trailer behind him there," another fan said.
"I hate to be a prisoner of the moment but it's pretty clear Kimani Vidal> Omarion Hampton," a fan added.
Ad
"Kimani Vidal is better than Omarion Hampton and no I'm not just coping with him being my guy last year," another fan wrote.
"Damn Omarion Hampton is actually mid. RIP my dynasty team," one fan said.
"Omarion Hapton is Najee Harris 2.0. Bro looked so slow," another fan commented.

Despite the running back's lacklustre performance, the LA Chargers are leading the game 21-7 as the first half comes to an end. Quarterback Trey Lance made two touchdown passes while second-year RB Kimani Vidal scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Ad

Justin Herbert shares true feelings about Omarion Hampton

Apart from the rookie, the Chargers also signed Najee Harris to a one-year deal this offseason. However, he suffered an eye injury in a fireworks accident in July, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming season.

Thus, Hampton has a chance to become the RB1 in case Harris fails to clear his medicals. So far, he has managed to impress his team's starting quarterback, Justin Herbert, with his performance at training camp.

Ad
"He's incredibly physical," Herbert said. "He too has picked up the offense really well. Just gotta find ways to get him the ball and go do what he does. He's everything you want in a running back."

Despite the excitement, Hampton's showcase against the Lions has instilled a sense of uncertainty in the fanbase. Only time will tell if he can redeem himself in the rest of the preseason games.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications