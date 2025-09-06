  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Omarion Hampton's gf Lily Heder cheers for Chargers RB on NFL debut with 3-word message ahead of Brazil game

Omarion Hampton's gf Lily Heder cheers for Chargers RB on NFL debut with 3-word message ahead of Brazil game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 06, 2025 01:59 GMT
Omarion Hampton
Omarion Hampton's gf Lily Heder cheers for Chargers RB on NFL debut with 3-word message ahead of Brazil game

Omarion Hampton's girlfriend, Lily Heder, cheered for the rookie's NFL debut with the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil in a social media post. Jim Harbaugh's team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener and he announced that Hampton would be starting the game.

Ad

In an Instagram story, Heder shared a photo of her pet dog wearing Omarion Hampton's Chargers jersey. She captioned it:

"Babygirl is ready!!!!!"
Heder&#039;s IG story
Heder's IG story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hampton and his girlfriend Lily Heder have been dating since their high school days. In Heder's social media post in June, she announced that the couple had bought a home in Los Angeles following the running back's draft.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hampton spent his collegiate stint with the North Carolina Tar Heels. During his three-season stint in Chapel Hill, he played in 38 games. The running back tallied 3,565 yards and 36 TDs rushing, along with 635 yards and four TDs receiving.

The Los Angeles Chargers acquired him with the 22nd pick in this year's NFL draft. He agreed to a four-year rookie contract worth $17.77 million, which included a $9.56 million signing bonus.

At the time of writing, Hampton has eight carries for 31 rushing yards in the first half of the game.

Ad

Chargers share clip of Omarion Hampton ahead of season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs

Jim Harbaugh's team hype up Hampton ahead of his rookie debut at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil via a social media post.

In a shared on X, the running back is walking out of the tunnel on the field in the team's uniform for the game. Omarion Hampton looked focused as he was looking to make a statement on the field.

Ad
Ad

The Chargers started the game strongly after quarterback Justin Herbert found Quentin Johnston with a five-yard passing TD to give them an early lead in the first quarter.

Cameron Dicker's 39-yard field goal extended the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter. However, Harrison Butker reduced the deficit for the Chiefs to 10-3 after a 35-yard field goal.

However, with just 45 seconds left for halftime, Dicker scored another field goal, giving the Chargers a 13-3 lead before Butker's 59-yard field goal to make the score 13-6 before half time.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications