Omarion Hampton's gf Lily Heder cheers for Chargers RB on NFL debut with 3-word message ahead of Brazil game

Omarion Hampton's girlfriend, Lily Heder, cheered for the rookie's NFL debut with the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil in a social media post. Jim Harbaugh's team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener and he announced that Hampton would be starting the game.In an Instagram story, Heder shared a photo of her pet dog wearing Omarion Hampton's Chargers jersey. She captioned it:&quot;Babygirl is ready!!!!!&quot;Heder's IG storyHampton and his girlfriend Lily Heder have been dating since their high school days. In Heder's social media post in June, she announced that the couple had bought a home in Los Angeles following the running back's draft.Hampton spent his collegiate stint with the North Carolina Tar Heels. During his three-season stint in Chapel Hill, he played in 38 games. The running back tallied 3,565 yards and 36 TDs rushing, along with 635 yards and four TDs receiving.The Los Angeles Chargers acquired him with the 22nd pick in this year's NFL draft. He agreed to a four-year rookie contract worth $17.77 million, which included a $9.56 million signing bonus.At the time of writing, Hampton has eight carries for 31 rushing yards in the first half of the game.Chargers share clip of Omarion Hampton ahead of season opener against the Kansas City ChiefsJim Harbaugh's team hype up Hampton ahead of his rookie debut at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil via a social media post.In a shared on X, the running back is walking out of the tunnel on the field in the team's uniform for the game. Omarion Hampton looked focused as he was looking to make a statement on the field.The Chargers started the game strongly after quarterback Justin Herbert found Quentin Johnston with a five-yard passing TD to give them an early lead in the first quarter.Cameron Dicker's 39-yard field goal extended the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter. However, Harrison Butker reduced the deficit for the Chiefs to 10-3 after a 35-yard field goal.However, with just 45 seconds left for halftime, Dicker scored another field goal, giving the Chargers a 13-3 lead before Butker's 59-yard field goal to make the score 13-6 before half time.