On This Day 5 years ago, Stefon Diggs' Minneapolis Miracle took NFL by storm

On January 15th, 2018 Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard game-winning touchdown in the NFC Divisional Round game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Minnesota Vikings trailed the Saints 23-24 with just 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter and were out of field goal range. They looked down and out, but Keenum's pass to Diggs turned out to be one of the most iconic plays in the history of the NFL.

One of the best finishes in Playoffs history.



Down with 10 seconds left and out of FG range,



5 years ago today, the Minneapolis Miracle happened.

The play was later named as the 'Minneapolis Miracle' and an unforgettable moment was created. Diggs finished the game with six receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Here's what Stefon Diggs said after the game about that iconic play against the New Orleans Saints:

"I ran in a rout, my QB gave me a great throw. God took care of the rest, watch the play, a guy ran into another guy, I give all the glory to God, I give him the praise on his great Sunday."

Diggs added:

"I don't know what just happened, I really don't. All I can say is there is a God because without him nothing, nothing is possible and I wouldn't be here. Damn, that sh*t feel good."

After the win over the Saints, the Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. However, it was a game to forget for them, as they lost by 38-7.

Despite that forgettable end to their playoff run in 2018, Vikings fans can never forget how Diggs and Keenum connected to score that iconic touchdown against Drew Brees and co.

Stefon Diggs was traded by the Vikings in 2020

Stefon Diggs: Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills by the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. They got the 22nd overall draft pick in return for Diggs, which they used to draft star receiver Justin Jefferson from LSU.

The trade worked out quite well for both teams, as Josh Allen found his WR1 in Diggs, while the Vikings are pretty happy with Justin Jefferson's emergence as one of the best receivers in the league.

Both Diggs and Jefferson are well-loved by Vikings fans for obvious reasons, and the duo is bound to fight for the title of best receiver in the league for many years to come.

Diggs and Jefferson will be playing in the playoffs and would love to create another iconic moment in the coming weeks.

