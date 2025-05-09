"One of the best values": Texans fans have their say as Jayden Higgins agrees to $11,700,824 rookie contract 

Former Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins agreed to a historic rookie contract. The Houston Texans drafted the 2024 Second-team All-Big 12 in the second round of this year's NFL draft with the No. 34 pick.

According to a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jayden Higgins has finalized his rookie contract with the Texans. He has signed a four-year deal worth $11,700,824, making him the first second-round pick to receive a fully guaranteed contract as a rookie in the league's history.

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to the wide receiver's rookie contract. Some congratulated Higgins and were excited to see his journey in the NFL.

"I love me some Jayden Higgins. One of the best values in best ball drafts all year," one fan commented.

"Best WR in the draft," another fan said.

"I think he's going to be great," a fan wrote.

Others questioned the Texans' decision to give Higgins such a lucrative rookie contract.

"The f**k? You're going to pay a rookie that much money? Lol. Good luck," a fan said.

"This kind of nonsense just further promotes the $$$ insanity in today's sports. A 4-year, fully guaranteed contract for a 2nd-round pick?" another fan added.

"Four years for a guy who hasn't even played yet?" one fan commented.

Higgins was not the only wide receiver the Texans drafted. They paired him with his former Iowa State teammate Jaylin Noel, who was acquired in the third round of the draft. Last season, Higgins helped the Cyclones to an 11-3 record while tallying a total of 1,183 yards and nine TDs receiving.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has faith in Jayden Higgins's talents

After the draft, head coach DeMeco Ryans had high praise for the wide receiver. He said that Higgins would be a great addition on offense.

The Texans head coach also spoke about how the ex-Iowa State star's game is similar to Pro Bowler Nico Collins on the field.

"Jayden's just a big target," Ryan said via ESPN.com. "I know a lot of people said he's very similar to Nico (Collins) and what he's able to do, but you get a receiver of his stature. and with his catch radius, it just opens up a lot of things for us offensively that I know all of our guys are excited about."

Last season, the Texans made it to the divisional round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Looking ahead to next season, their rookie minicamp is set to begin this Friday.

