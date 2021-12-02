"One of the greatest days in college football" - Tom Brady still left gushing over Michigan Wolverines' win over Buckeyes

In case you forgot, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played at the collegiate level for the Michigan Wolverines. He wasn't the most prolific college quarterback, starting just two seasons at Michigan with 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Still, Tom Brady was the starter for a powerhouse program in the NCAA and has a bond with the school to this day, so much so that he is still gushing over Michigan's win over Ohio State last week.

Tom Brady can't get over Michigan beating Ohio State

Michigan head coach and former Wolverines quarterback Jim Harbaugh was a guest on Tom Brady's Sirius XM podcast "Let's Go!" on Monday night to talk about the major victory that should send Michigan to the College Football Playoffs. Harbaugh summed up his emotions in one great statement: "It's something that I know I'm going to remember until they throw dirt over top of me."

Tom Brady attending the Michigan Wolverines game

Tom Brady went on to explain how overzealous he was with the win over Ohio State and it truly shows how connected he remains with the Wolverines:

"I said earlier it was one of the great days in college football I can ever remember, just watching. You know, it was a perfect Ann Arbor day, the snow was falling down, the field was... Big Jonny our equipment coach use to say, 'Rain, blood, s*** or mud, boys, we're getting out there and we're playing Michigan football.' And that was a good old Michigan a**-kicking. It was so fun for us to be watching and so happy for the seniors, so happy for Coach Harbaugh, what he's done to the program." - Tom Brady on Michigan's win over Ohio State

While the Michigan Wolverines' 42-27 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes was a major success for the program and for Tom Brady, it was also a significant triumph for college football.

First, Michigan snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes. Secondly, the game was the most-watched regular-season college football match on any network since 2019 when LSU took on Alabama. It was also the most-watched and streamed college football game ever on FOX, totaling more than 15.9 million viewers.

The game also marks Michigan having played in two of the most-viewed games this season, with the matchup against Michigan State in October drawing more than nine million people.

Michigan will add some diversity to the College Football Playoffs, as will Cincinnati. For years now, it has been Oklahoma, LSU, Alamaba, Clemson and Ohio State in some capacity in the playoffs, with a few other teams dashed in from time to time. Having a fresh lineup in the playoffs should continue to bring in a larger audience this year, especially if Michigan can make it to the championship game and play Alabama or Georgia. One thing seems certain: Tom Brady could likely be at the championship game to watch his Wolverines.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also check out: Complete Monday Night Football Schedule 2021

Edited by Piyush Bisht