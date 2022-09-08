"I know that I can get back onstage. It's just that I've got to get off my butt and go for it" - Ozzy Osbourne set to perform NFL half-time show at Rams vs Bills

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne will be performing at the Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills game this week. The new NFL season has finally arrived, with everyone from fans to players excited for the challenge. Naturally, the half-time show is meant to be a stunner.

Interestingly, this is the first time the Grammy award winner will be performing in the USA in two years. He has not had a concert since 2018, last performing at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs). This, too, was in collaboration with Post Malone and Travis Scott.

The NFL half-time show is going to give fans an opportunity to watch their legend live. During an interview with Kerrang! magazine, Osbourne opened up about his time and performance. Now 73, it isn't anywhere as easy for Ozzy Osbourne as it was before.

"I know that I'm going to carry on. I know I can beat it. I know that I can get back onstage. It's just that I've got to get off my butt and go for it."

In a recent appearance on 'Good Morning America', the singer further spoke about his recovery post-surgery and how much he has improved since then. It was supposed to be a procedure for his neck.

As he could not walk properly, the surgery became integral for him. He shared that he has Parkinson's disease in 2020, which hampers one's movement.

What's special about Ozzy Osbourne's halftime performance?

Ozzy Osbourne Performing at 2019 American Music Awards - image credit, rock929rocks

Not only will this be his first US performance in years, this will also kick-start the NFL season. NBC and Peacock will broadcast live, making it an integral part of the game.

The performance is slated to take place hours before the Black Sabbath musician releases his 13th solo album, Patient Number 9. Not only will this be a lenghty project for Ozzy Osbourne, it will also feature collabs with artists like Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo and Duff McKagan.

Only a few singles have been released so far and the album will drop on September 9.

To keep things interesting, Ozzy Osbourne will perform a medly for fans. However, the audience at home will only be able to watch a part of the performance on TV. Having performed at the Commonwealth Games in England, a US performance only shows how much he has recovered. The icon admitted to his recovery being a 'slow climb', hoping to get better with time.

The Rams will host the Bills on Thursday, September 8 at the SoFi Stadium after their Super Bowl LVI win.

Edited by John Maxwell