Packers HC Matt LaFleur makes feelings clear on Ben Johnson taking shots at him

The storied Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears rivalry has a new subplot brewing.

During his introductory press conference in January, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson took a lighthearted swipe at Packers coach Matt LaFleur, saying he "kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.”

Johnson was referencing his tenure as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, when the Lions had notable success against the Packers. When asked about Johnson’s comment at the NFL’s Annual League meeting, LaFleur responded, via The Athletic:

“I’m sure he’s playing to the fans a little bit. It is what it is. I’m not going to lose too much sleep over that.”

Matt LaFleur vs Ben Jonhson: A coaching rivalry in the making?

While Johnson’s Lions had success against the Packers, the dynamic between the Packers and Bears has been different. Prior to their meeting on January 5, where the Bears secured a 24-22 victory, the Packers had an 11-game winning streak against Chicago, the longest in the history of this rivalry.

In the 2024 season, Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, ranking 19th in passing yards and tied for 10th in passing touchdowns.

The Bears have been active this offseason, bolstering their roster through free agency and trades. Notably, they focused on strengthening both their offensive and defensive lines, aiming to provide better protection for quarterback Caleb Williams and enhance their pass rush.

The Packers and Bears are scheduled to face each other twice in the upcoming season, with dates to be announced. These fiery matchups could prove to be pivotal in determining the hierarchy within the NFC North division.

