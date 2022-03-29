Packers HC Mike LaFleur opens up on impact of Davante Adams' exit on team's offense next season

The Green Bay Packers have seen some major upheaval to their roster since the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

Let's begin with the good news first: The (arguably) best quarterback in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers, has decided to return to the team and will likely end his career in Green Bay.

But the team has also lost star edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, starting wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and, most importantly, All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur recently spoke about the loss of Adams. Here's what he had to say per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network:

"'It's not going to be easy to replace. I would envision a lot can happen between now and opening day. We're moving forward.'"

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL #Packers Packers coach Matt LaFleur on trading Davante Adams 'It's not going to be easy to replace. I would envision a lot can happen between now and opening day. We're moving forward' @PFN365 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on trading Davante Adams 'It's not going to be easy to replace. I would envision a lot can happen between now and opening day. We're moving forward' @PFN365 #Packers https://t.co/TYWrtzYlqL

The production from their former star receiver is difficult to ignore. Adams has 321 receptions for 3,924 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns in just the last three seasons.

Between Adams and Valdes-Scantling together (from last year), the team must somehow replace 14 touchdowns and 1,983 yards of offensive production.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Packers’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs, per source. This is called living right: Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL’s reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the NFL’s former MVP Patrick Mahomes. Former Packers’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs, per source. This is called living right: Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL’s reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the NFL’s former MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The question remains whether the Packers will be able to contend for a Super Bowl without their two starting receivers from last season.

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers get further in the NFL playoffs in 2022-23 than in 2021-22?

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

In the 2021 NFL season, Green Bay was the top seed and earned a bye for the Wild-Card round of the playoffs. Many expected them to represent the NFC playoffs, only to be bombarded in a 13-10 Divisional Round loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

For the upcoming 2022 season, the team still has great expectations as long as Aaron Rodgers is at the helm. However, it won't be a walk in the park with the losses of Adams and Valdes-Scantling.

As it currently stands today, the team will enter the season with Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard as the de facto returning starters at receiver. In 2021, the duo combined for 68 catches, 888 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns.

Those numbers pale compared to Davante Adams' 2021 stats of 123 receptions for 1,553 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

The team roster also has Amari Rodgers (no relation to Aaron), Juwan Winfree, and Malik Taylor at receiver. The Packers will likely use the rest of the offseason to either trade for or draft another significant piece at wide receiver.

With a lack of offensive weapons, the Green Bay Packers will rely heavily on their four-time NFL MVP if they look to advance further than the Divisional Round of the playoffs next season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht