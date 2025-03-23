On Saturday, a video was caught of Jim Zullo, former girls' basketball head coach of Northville, a high school district in New York, grabbing senior player Hailey Monroe by her hair, after their loss in the New York Class D state championship game to La Fargeville. He has since been fired.

Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre reacted to the news on X and applauded the officials for acting quickly on the matter:

"This one really surprised me. No room for this, and good on the school for acting quickly."

Zullo has claimed that his actions came after Monroe uttered an expletive toward him after she was told to shake the hands of La Fargeville's players post-game.

Meanwhile, Northville issued this statement:

"We assure the public that this matter is being taken extremely seriously, and the District is actively addressing it. The District will be following up with the affected players and their families to provide support and outline the actions we are taking in response to this incident."

Former Jets DE Mark Gastineau suing ESPN over their airing of clip of Brett Favre confrontation

Back in 2001, Brett Favre was the recipient of Michael Strahan's record-breaking sack number 22.5, Strahan broke the former Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau's single-season sack record.

Years later, Gastineau confronted Favre for allegedly taking a dive to give Strahan that record. This confrontation happened more than two decades later at a Chicago Sports Spectacular event in 2023. A clip of this confrontation was used in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about Strahan's record, The New York Sack Exchange.

In a new $25-million lawsuit, Gastineau is suing the network for using the clip of the encounter “without his consent or permission," consequently claiming that the portrayal of him has caused him to be “attacked on social media with ridicule, scorn and contempt.” ESPN has yet to comment on the matter.

