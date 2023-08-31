 “Aaron Rodgers wanted guys fired”: Packers insider details how ex-NFL MVP made Green Bay Packers a toxic environment

Aaron Rodgers' experience with the Green Bay Packers took a wild turn towards the ends of his tenure. He had been vocal about not being a part of the decision-making process and behind-closed-doors, the situation was apparently as bad as many would have assumed.

Packers reporter Peter Bukowski gave some insight on the situation on a recent episode of the "Short and to the Point" podcast with Jessica Kleinschmidt.

He expressed his concern of Rodgers' 'toxic' behavior possibly being an issue with the New York Jets and told Kleinschmidt:

“The reason I think it’s gotten so toxic is actually the reverse problem in New York,” “They haven’t had a star quarterback since Joe Namath. We’re talking about 50-plus years. And so, they’re so starved for this moment that they don’t want to hear anything negative about Aaron Rodgers. They don’t want to hear about the reality of the situation from a Green Bay Packers standpoint that by the end, speaking of toxic, it had gotten a little toxic there.”

“Aaron Rodgers wanted guys fired. He wanted massive cultural changes. He wanted a massive amount of more input in what was going on in Green Bay and the Packers said, ‘No. No. 1, we’re not gonna trade you. No. 2, we’re not gonna give you all this input.’ Now they gave him some."

He continued:

"They traded for [veteran wide receiver] Randall Cobb, his buddy, but that was kind of it. They didn’t do a lot of other things. Now, they did give him a little bit more control of the offense. I thought that made the offense worse. Then, they gave him a little bit more in 2022. That definitely made the offense worse. And he didn’t buy in."

Bukowski feels that the New York Jets fan base is immersed with the fact that they have a solid quarterback and perhaps don't see the attitude the Packers were facing the last few seasons.

The reporter insinuated that the Green Bay Packers were as ready to move on from Rodgers as he was from them.

Aaron Rodgers' partenership with State Farm has ended

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers first debuted in a State Farm commercial in 2011. The endorsement deal brought some hilarious commercials throughout the years and included the catchphrase "discount double check."

After 12 years, Aaron Rodgers and State Farm have reportedly ended their partnership.

According to Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen, Rodgers' commercial at the end of the 2022 NFL season was the last. He reportedly made $3 million every season to star in the commercials.

There is no official word behind the end of the endorsement deal. However, it is clear that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will continue to star in the State Farm commercials alongside Jake.

