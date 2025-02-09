Packers legend Brett Favre makes his Super Bowl LIX pick as Chiefs, Eagles gear up for rematch

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has backed the Kansas City Chiefs to make history in Super Bowl LIX. His prediction adds weight to Kansas City's quest for an unprecedented third straight championship.

The matchup in New Orleans pits the Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they defeated 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

In an interview on Sunday, Favre emphasized the Chiefs' proven ability to win close games. His analysis pointed to Kansas City's resilience as the deciding factor in Sunday's championship clash.

"I'm not a betting man, but if I were, I would put my money on the Chiefs," Favre said (via X/Twitter). ... "They've won 15 games on the last second. ... Until someone knocks them off the pedestal, I will go with the Chiefs."

The Eagles bring a transformed offense to this rematch, led by running back Saquon Barkley. He stands just 30 yards shy of breaking the NFL's record (2,476 yards) for rushing yards in a season, including playoffs.

Eagles built to challenge Chiefs' dynasty, says Brett Favre

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

In the same interview, Brett Favre added:

"The best team that is built to beat the Chiefs is representing the NFC, the Eagles. They run the ball exceptionally well with Saquon Barkley. They're going to need that tomorrow to keep the Chiefs off the field."

After defending their title last season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set his sights on a historic achievement.

"We're not done, dog. I want three, no-one's ever got three. I want back to back to back," Mahomes said last year.

The build-up to Sunday's game has drawn additional attention. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed claims about officiating bias favoring Kansas City, calling such suggestions "ridiculous."

This marks Kansas City's fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years. They aim for their fourth title while facing mounting criticism from neutrals tired of their success. The traditional pre-game 'rooting map' shows most of America backing Philadelphia.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6.30 p.m. ET from New Orleans.

