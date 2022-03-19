Packers legend urges Green Bay to sign DK Metcalf following Davante Adams trade

Green Bay Packers legend Leroy Butler said if he were calling the shots for the Packers right now, he would deal a first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf. Butler stated:

"They're just giving everything away. Give them a first-round pick."

Seattle recently dealt former Super-Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a boat-load of picks and players. On the same day, the Seahawks also released LB Bobby Wagner.

There were rumors before free agency that both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were on the trade market. While Seattle is currently in rebuilding mode, it wouldn't be surprising if they were open to dealing one of the receivers for the right price.

This comes after the Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders upon his request.

In return, Green Bay received a first and second-round pick in this year's draft. The Packers are set to have two first-round picks in this year's draft - pick No. 22 (via the Raiders) and pick No. 28.

While we're still in the early phase of free agency, the Packers could sign a receiver or two. Green Bay currently has a little over $20 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com.

There are many veteran free agent wide receivers on the market that the Packers could sign. TY Hilton, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and AJ Green are possible names that could be targeted by the Packers.

Losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams will be a huge loss in production for the Packers' receiving core. Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is currently a free agent and their receiving core, as of right now, is pretty suspect.

Green Bay Packers have two first-round picks in this year's draft

Green Bay is going to have to address the wide receiver position this off-season. Their core currently consists of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor, Juwann Winfree, Amari Rodgers, and Rico Gafford.

Whether it's via trade for somebody like DK Metcalf, or if they sign a receiver or two in free agency, or draft one, they will need an upgrade at the position.

After the Davante Adams trade, the Packers will have options with two first-round picks in this year's draft.

One thing is for sure, though, the Packers need help at the position.

