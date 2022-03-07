Report: Packers looking to extend star CB 

The Green Bay Packers are looking to extend the contract of star cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his rookie deal.

With the Packers right in the Super Bowl sweet spot (depending on what Aaron Rodgers does), securing the future of one of the league's best corners is paramount.

On Sunday at the NFL combine, Rapoport stated that Green Bay wants to keep the star defensive player around for a long time.

"Usually the extensions take place in the spring or into the summer," Rapoport said, "but this is certainly someone the Packers want to keep around for a very long time."

Alexander is due to make $13.3 million in the upcoming season, and the first-round pick in the 2018 draft has lived up to his draft status as he has been a key figure in Green Bay’s defense since being drafted.

Having missed essentially the majority of last season due to a shoulder injury, the 25-year-old will be looking for more continuity in his game in 2022. With Rasul Douglas rising to prominence in Alexander's absence, Green Bay has a wealth of options at corner.

In 2020, Alexander was named to the Pro Bowl and was also named an All-Pro. It is thought that re-signing him to a long-term deal would be best for both parties, but Green Bay will have to give the 25-year-old market value. Jalen Ramsey is currently the highest paid corner at $20 million, so Alexander would ideally like to be around the same number.

Aaron Rodgers' decision could potentially impact Packers re-signing Jaire Alexander

With Aaron Rodgers' decision on his future showing no signs of coming to an end, there are reports that the 38-year-old quarterback wants to be one of the highest paid in his position in the league.

Given that Green Bay is in serious cap trouble and with Davante Adams and Alexander wanting new deals, there is little to no money to spread around. The NFC North team is currently $26,404,202 over the cap for next season. Some serious salary cap massaging is going to have to be done to fit all the players on the 53-man roster.

A deal will likely get done, but at what price remains to be seen. With Alexander being one of, if not the best corner in the NFL, Green Bay can ill-afford to let the 25-year-old hit the free agency market.

